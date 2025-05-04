Maeda spent week in Japan and Carter-Vickers has hamstring issue

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his team for stemming the tide after two consecutive losses against Rangers as they came from behind to secure a point at Ibrox.

It does not mean much in the final analysis – Celtic, who remain 17 points in front of their Ibrox rivals, wrapped the title up the previous weekend at Tannadice.

However, Rodgers was still happy to earn a draw after 3-0 and 3-2 defeats to Rangers already this year. It was secured by Idah’s equaliser just before the hour mark and which was initially chalked off for offside. A review concluded that Daizen Maeda, who had set up the chance, was not interfering with play despite standing in an offside position when the ball went in after a deflection off John Souttar. Cyriel Dessers had put Rangers ahead just before half time.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the travelling support at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Rodgers hailed Idah, who although he has scored significant goals against Rangers, including a Scottish Cup winner, has struggled to secure a permanent spot spearheading the Celtic attack. Idah will have feared he would rue failing to score when he only had Liam Kelly to beat shortly before Dessers struck the opener for Rangers in the first half. However, he responded and now has 18 goals for the season at club level.

“I am really pleased for Adam, he was a really good reference for the team today,” Rodgers said.

He added: “When there is pressure, we have that ability to play up to him. His touch was good. He did not get too despondent from the miss in the first half, but kept going. It was a wonderful touch (for the goal). He has that power in the box. I am really pleased for him. He has been a real contributor for us this season, and when we look at his minutes-to-goals ratio this season it is very, very good. He is a player for the big moment and it was a big moment today.”

Maeda spent time in Japan

Celtic might have grabbed a late victory when Daizen Maeda was through on goal but the Japanese forward saw Kelly block his effort with a foot. The manager explained there were mitigating factors involved.

“We have to give him a bit of leeway,” he said. “He'd been in Japan all week, he had his first training day with us yesterday. He flew there expecting for his wife to have their third child and she didn't have it, so he had to come back! And then come into a game here at Ibrox. It's one of those tough moments, you look at it and you analyse it. He's through on goal. What can he do? Can he toe-poke, can be go round the ‘keeper?

"But in fairness to Liam, he's done well, he's had a good spread on it and I'm not sure Daizen can get it square for someone else to finish. It just shows you we kept going right to the very end. The will was there to score, to fight and to run. It was pleasing, especially the first half.”

Carter-Vickers latest

Rodgers explained that the decision whether Maeda heads back out to the Far East is one for the player to discuss with his family. “I said to him, ‘You can do if you feel you want to go back after tonight (the PFA Scotland awards dinner)’. But we will wait and see.”

