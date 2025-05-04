Czech did not like being taken off - but manager lays down the law

Barry Ferguson has challenged Vaclav Cerny to produce a positive response in training after the winger displayed very evident signs of displeasure when he was replaced during the 1-1 draw with Celtic at Ibrox.

The interim Ibrox manager has not been scared to put noses out of joint since arriving in February to replace Philippe Clement. He has already replaced first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland with deputy Liam Kelly.

Cerny was taken off after 66 minutes of the last Old Firm clash of the season, just over ten minutes after Adam Idah had levelled the scores after Cyriel Dessers' opener late in the first half. Hamza Igamame replaced the on-loan Czech Republic winger. Cerny was clearly not happy and sat down in the dugout before proceeding to bang the side window in frustration.

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny was not happy when he was taken off against Celtic. | SNS Group

“I'm the manager, I've got to make decisions,” insisted Ferguson later. “If I feel I need to make changes, I'll make changes. I have no issue with people being disappointed. I would rather they're like that and walk off with a smile on their face. He'll need to come in next weekend and train really hard to try and get back into the starting XI next Sunday (v Aberdeen).”

Asked to elaborate about Cerny, Ferguson anticipated seeing a good reaction from the player, who has already had to apologise to his international teammates this season for a “sour” response to being replaced against Gibraltar in March.

The winger also exploded with rage after being told he was coming off at half-time of extra-time in the Europa League last 16 clash against Fenerbahce in the same month, with Danilo already primed to replace him, but on this occasion Ferguson relented and left the player, who was suffering from camp, on.

Cerny aware of Ferguson’s Rangers thoughts

“He knows what I think, I think he's a high-quality player,” Ferguson said. “He's a match winner. He's a game changer. Sometimes you've got to make decisions if you don't think it's going well. But listen, he's got a good attitude. He'll be disappointed. He'll be frustrated. Again, I don't have any issue with that. He'll be one of the first ones in on Tuesday morning. He'll be on that training pitch and he'll be giving his all.”

Danilo did not come on until right at the end, while Oscar Cortes was not used at all. The latter has only made five appearances this year and Ferguson conceded both could be offering more.

“They're obviously in the squad," explained the interim manager. "But in terms of picking them, I have a decision - you can only pick 11 players. I've watched what happens on the training ground. I see the opposition we've come up against and who'll suit to play against them. But everybody's got an opportunity.

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson reacts on the sidelines. | SNS Group

“They just need to work hard to force their way in. I think the two of them are good players but they need to do more. They understand that.

