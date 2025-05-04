Rangers v Celtic player ratings: The Belgian chocolate, line fluffers, raging man and 5/10 letdown

Rangers and Celtic shared the points in the final Old Firm derby of the season after a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring at the end of the first half for Rangers, but Premiership champions Celtic rallied after the break and found a leveller through Adam Idah.

Rangers thought they had taken the lead on 25 minutes when Nicolas Raskin headed home from a free-kick, only to be denied by an offside call via VAR.

However, they were not to be denied on the stroke of half time when Dessers took in a pass from Mohamed Diomande, with help from a cute dummy by Vaclav Cerny, and held off Liam Scales before finishing past Viljami Sinisalo.

The goal was more galling for Celtic given that Adam Idah had missed a one-on-one with Rangers keeper Liam Kelly just 30 seconds beforehand at the other end as the hosts went in 1-0 ahead at the break.

Idah redeemed himself on 57 minutes when he fired home from the edge of the penalty box via a deflection off John Souttar and while a draw looked very likely thereafter, Celtic had a chance to win it right at the death when Daizen Maeda broke through, only to be denied by Kelly.

We give each starter a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.

1 . Liam Kelly A couple of smart saves in the first half. Could do little about Celtic's goal and stood tall to deny Maeda right at the end. 7 | PA Photo Sales

2 . Viljami Sinisalo Good stop to deny Raskin towards end of the match. Fared well in first taste of Old Firm game at Ibrox. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Tavernier Dangerous deliveries from set pieces. Beaten by Maeda for pace in build-up to Celtic leveller. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Anthony Ralston Deputised reasonably well for the injured Johnston at right-back. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales