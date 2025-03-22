Round-up of Saturday’s SPFL action

The Scottish lower leagues took centre stage this weekend as the Premiership went into hibernation for the international break.

Falkirk extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to 11 points with a 2-0 win over bottom club Airdrieonians.

The Bairns broke the deadlock just after the hour through Calvin Miller’s header, with Scott Arfield eventually adding a second from the penalty spot deep into added time.

Falkirk's Scott Arfield celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 over Airdrieonians at The Falkirk Stadium. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ayr needed a late goal from Ethan Walker to avoid a third straight league defeat as they fought back to draw 1-1 against relegation battlers Hamilton at Somerset Park.

Oli Shaw’s 65th-minute goal looked to be enough to give the visitors a much-needed three points in their fight to stay up.

But Walker struck in the fifth minute off added time to rescue the hosts, who edged themselves up into second place on goal difference as Livingston were not in action.

Morton beat Queen’s Park 2-1 for a third straight league win. Owen Moffat and Michael Garrity scored either side of half-time, before Zak Rudden pulled a goal back with 21 minutes left for the Spiders, who slumped to a fourth successive defeat.

Dumbarton’s relegation to Scottish League Two was confirmed despite battling to a goalless draw at home to Queen of South.

A second successive draw left the hosts 20 points adrift at the bottom of League One with only six games left to play.

Dumbarton were deducted 15 points in November after going into administration.

League leaders Arbroath dropped more points after they conceded a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Kelty Hearts.

Arbroath – who drew at Dumbarton last weekend – had taken the lead in the 17th minute through Keith Watson.

But the home side snatched a point in the third minute of added time when Callum Flatman knocked the ball in following a goalmouth scramble.

Ayr United's Scott McMann and Hamilton's Dylan McGowan in action during the Championship match at Somerset Park. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Promotion-hopefuls Alloa drew 1-1 at struggling Inverness, who missed a penalty and finished with 10 men.

Alfie Stewart had given Caley Thistle an early lead, before Scott Taggart equalised in the 52nd minute.

On the hour, Alloa goalkeeper PJ Morrison saved a penalty from Billy Mckay, before Inverness defender Remi Savage was dismissed with four minutes left after collecting a second caution.

Blair Lyons scored twice in the opening 20 minutes as Montrose came from behind to beat relegation-battlers Annan 3-1.

In League Two, Peterhead moved top of the table with a 2-1 win at Sterling after East Fife were well beaten 5-2 at Edinburgh City.

Sterling had taken an early lead through Ryan Shanley, but Peterhead were soon level following an own goal from goalkeeper Derek Gaston in the fourth minute.

With four minutes left, Danny Strachan scored from close range to send the Blue Toon three points clear at the top.

East Fife slipped to a second successive league defeat as Jason Jarvis scored twice for Edinburgh at Meadowbank.

Jarvis opened the scoring from a fifth-minute penalty, with Innes Lawson adding another before half-time.

Midfielder Jarvis made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, with Tiwi Daramola swiftly scoring a fourth.

Alan Trouten got a goal back for the visitors just after the hour, but Malik Zaid netted a fifth for City ahead of a late consolation strike from East Fife substitute Adam Laaref.

First-half goals from Dajon Golding and Jack MacIver gave Elgin a 2-1 win at play-off rivals Spartans to keep themselves in the top four.