What channel is Rangers v Panathinaikos on? TV, live stream and team news details Champions League qualifier

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Comment
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Full details ahead of the Champions League qualifier clash between Rangers and Panathinaikos at Ibrox.

Rangers begin their European campaign this week with a visit from Panathinaikos, as the two sides clash in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round at Ibrox.

The first competitive game of the Russell Martin era, the Gers will hope to use their home advantage to full effect, with a capacity crowd expected at Ibrox on Tuesday night

As for the visitors, Panathinaikos enter the game on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over ex-Rangers assistant manager Issame Charaï and his Westerlo side last week, though the news of Giorgos Kyriakopoulos’ serious knee injury has rocked Rui Vitória’s team heading into the game.

Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash at Ibrox? Here’s everything you need know ahead of the Champions League qualifying game, including how to watch and stream the game live:

Rangers head coach Russell Martin with hope captain James Tavernier can produce another top European performance for his side at Ibrox on Tuesday night.placeholder image
Rangers head coach Russell Martin with hope captain James Tavernier can produce another top European performance for his side at Ibrox on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

Rangers v Panathinaikos match details

  • Date and Time: Tuesday 22 July 2025. Kick-off: 7.45pm.
  • Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers v Panathinaikos TV channel

The mammoth clash between Rangers and Panathinaikos in Govan has been chosen for live broadcast on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service. If you current do not subscribe to Premier Sports, details of how to sign up are available here.

Rangers v Panathinaikos live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

The Champions League qualifying clash is also available via the club’s streaming service RangersTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

  • Cyprus: Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 1
  • Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
  • Iran: IRIB Varzesh

Rangers v Panathinaikos team news

Rangers will be without the services of long-term injury victim Dujon Sterling (Achilles), while Rabbi Matondo is also injured and ruled out of the game. Both John Souttar and Thelo Aasgaard are doubts, with the former having surgery in the summer, though both will be hoping they can play a part against the Greek giants.

Ridvan Yilmaz, Ross McCausland, Clinton Nsiala and Robin Propper will play no part after being left out of Rangers’ Champions League squad for the game.

Rangers v Panathinaikos referee and VAR officials

Donatas Rumšas has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by Aleksandr Radius and Dovydas Sužiedėlis, with Robertas Šmitas the fourth official. The evening’s VAR will be officiated by Bastian Dankert, with Donatas Šimenas his assistant.

