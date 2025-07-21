The English international player was found by a friend at his home in Dorset

A former Rangers midfielder has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at his home in the south of England.

The Sun reported on Sunday evening that Paul Gascoigne, known as Gazza, was taken to an intensive care unit after being found semi-conscious by his friend at his house in Dorset on Friday.

Mr Gascoigne during the 150th Anniversary match at the Ibrox Stadium in 2022 | PA

The report said he was now in a stable condition, but the 58-year-old is expected to remain in hospital near his home in Poole for several days.

His friend and personal assistant Steve Foster, who has been reported as the person who found him, told The Sun that hospital was “best possible place for him to be right now”.

He said Mr Gascoigne wanted to thank those who had reached out with well wishes.

Former England player Paul Gascoigne played for Rangers in the 1990s | PA

The English midfielder played for Tottenham Hotspur, before transferring to Italian club Lazio and then Rangers in 1995 for a record-breaking £4.3 million. He helped the Ibrox club secure two league titles, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

He represented England between 1988 to 1998, earning 57 England caps and scoring 10 goals.

He has previously spoken publicly about his battle with alcoholism and addiction.

Rangers fans online have wished him a speedy recovery, with one describing him as a “legend” and a “genius on the pitch”.