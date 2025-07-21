Russell Martin will take charge of his first competitive game as Rangers welcome Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Russell Martin will take charge of his first competitive game as Rangers welcome Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Rangers vs Panathinaikos injury news: 9 out as Russell Martin sweats on injured duo for Ibrox clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:26 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Rangers will aim to make home advantage count when they host Panathinaikos in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Russell Martin’s side will looking to produce a positive performance on the new manager’s first competitive game in charge, with several new signings expected to play a part against the Greek giants in Govan.

The likes of Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell are all in line to make their debuts for the club, as the club enter their new era under the ownership of Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. However, both sides have their injury problems heading into the game, with Rangers in particular possibly without two key first team players for the game.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The Turkish defender is said to be 'highly likely' to leave Rangers this summer, and has not been included in the club's Champions League squad.

1. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The Turkish defender is said to be 'highly likely' to leave Rangers this summer, and has not been included in the club's Champions League squad. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Northern Ireland international has interest from the EFL Championship, according to reports, and is another that has not been included in Rangers' squad for the competition.

2. Ross McCausland - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The Northern Ireland international has interest from the EFL Championship, according to reports, and is another that has not been included in Rangers' squad for the competition. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The versatile defender is expected to be out for several months with an Achilles injury that he picked up last season in the Europa League quarter-final draw with Atletico Bilbao.

3. Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT

The versatile defender is expected to be out for several months with an Achilles injury that he picked up last season in the Europa League quarter-final draw with Atletico Bilbao. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

In a big blow for the Greek side, Kyriakopoulos suffered a bad knee injury last week in training, which will require surgery. The left-back definitely out of the clash at Ibrox.

4. Giorgos Kyriakopoulos - Panathinaikos - OUT

In a big blow for the Greek side, Kyriakopoulos suffered a bad knee injury last week in training, which will require surgery. The left-back definitely out of the clash at Ibrox. | Getty Images

