Rangers will aim to make home advantage count when they host Panathinaikos in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Russell Martin’s side will looking to produce a positive performance on the new manager’s first competitive game in charge, with several new signings expected to play a part against the Greek giants in Govan.

The likes of Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell are all in line to make their debuts for the club, as the club enter their new era under the ownership of Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. However, both sides have their injury problems heading into the game, with Rangers in particular possibly without two key first team players for the game.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The Turkish defender is said to be 'highly likely' to leave Rangers this summer, and has not been included in the club's Champions League squad.

2 . Ross McCausland - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The Northern Ireland international has interest from the EFL Championship, according to reports, and is another that has not been included in Rangers' squad for the competition.

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT The versatile defender is expected to be out for several months with an Achilles injury that he picked up last season in the Europa League quarter-final draw with Atletico Bilbao.