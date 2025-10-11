"We lacked...": Rangers star delivers 'XXL performance' but left frustrated by £2.6m teammate

Two Rangers stars faced off last night in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Rangers star Nicolas Raskin has been told that his performance for Belgium against North Macedonia on Friday has proved he is worthy of a regular starting spot in his national team's XI.

The 24-year-old started in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Hans Vanaken in the World Cup qualifying clash, but was left frustrated after he and his Belgian teammates were unable to break down a stubborn North Macedonia side that included his Ibrox team Bojan Miovski in the line-up, with the sides drawing 0-0.

Just his third start for the Red Devils, the Gers maestro impressed in the number six role as his side dominated proceedings during the clash in Gent. Despite ending the game with 79 per cent possession and 25 shots on goal to North Macedonia’s three, Raskin and his international teammates were forced to settle for a point, meaning they trail Blagoja Milevski’s side by one point at the top of Group J ahead of Monday’s key game with Wales, though that is their game in hand.

Bojan Miovski had a quiet night against Belgium in Ghent. | AFP via Getty Images

His Rangers teammate Miovski, who was signed from Girona for a reported fee of £2.6million in the summer, had a quiet evening in Belgium and was substituted after 57 minutes, taking just 23 touches in the game as the hosts took control of the qualifier.

Despite the disappointment of dropping points, the Belgian media still had time to hail his performance, though, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri taking to social media to say: “Special mention to Nicolas Raskin who delivers an XXL performance and has solidly reinforced his status as a starter.”

Following the game, the Ibrox favourite conceded his overriding emotion was one of frustration. “We're going to remember the result even though collectively, I think we actually put in a really good performance,” he said. "We created a lot of chances, we kept Macedonia in their box for most of the match.

“With a goal in the first half, I think we could have rolled out and won easily. We lacked that bit of luck to put it in. That's football: when it doesn't want to, it doesn't want to, and we'll have to go to Cardiff without any complexes and give the best of ourselves to win."