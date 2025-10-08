52-goal former Rangers ace's blistering start at new club halted by injury blow

The ex-Rangers striker had made a strong start at his new club

Former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has seen his strong start at Panathinaikos brought to a shuddering halt after being struck down with an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old departed Ibrox on deadline day in a deal thought to be worth around £3.5million, becoming the club’s 11th first-team departure of the summer window, as former head coach Russell Martin signed Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti in the final days in order to reshape the Light Blues forward line.

Viewed as a polarising figure during his time in Govan, Dessers had a mixed two-season stay at Ibrox. However, he left the club having scored 52 goals across all competitions, with few disputing his goal-scoring record in royal blue upon his departure in September.

Signed by former head coach Michael Beale from Cremonese in the summer of 2023, Dessers had a slow start following his arrival at Rangers, failing to find the net in his first five league games. He has not had such troubles in the Greek Super League, following his deadline day switch to the Olympic Stadium, scoring on his first start for the club in a 1-0 win over Athens Kallithea FC in the Greek Cup.

He backed that up by scoring his second Panathinaikos goal in a 1-1 draw with champions Olympiacos. However, just days later the Nigerian striker would be forced off during a 4-1 Europa League win against Young Boys, and has missed the club's last two games due to an ankle injury.

Not fit enough to take part in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Atromitos, Panathinaikos confirmed that the 30-year-old forward is still undergoing treatment following his ankle knock, and had consequently been left out of manager Christos Kontis' matchday squad.

