England legend Alan Shearer believes Steven Gerrard would fancy his chances as Rangers manager should he return - given that Celtic “are not that great either”.

Gerrard is the frontrunner to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox after his sacking on Sunday. The Liverpool legend managed Rangers between 2018 and 2021 and is due to hold talks with the club’s hierarchy on Thursday to discuss the potential of making a sensational return.

Out of management since leaving Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January, Gerrard revealed on Tuesday that he would be ready to return to the dugout should the opportunity arise after speaking in depth on his future plans in a podcast with former England teammate Rio Ferdinand.

Gerrard has been residing in Bahrain of late, with multiple reports claiming that a tax issue may need to be resolved, as well as whether the 45-year-old would be able to work under the current structure at Rangers.

Nevertheless, Shearer feels the Rangers job would be “brilliant” for whoever lands it and that they still have a chance of success due to Celtic’s frailties despite trailing them by nine points and Hearts by 11 in the Premiership.

“I don't know Steven's tax situation with him being back in the UK and he can only answer that,” said Shearer. “There is that 'never go back' saying but if he wants to get back to management, he knows what it's like up there, he's done it and been successful before. He's a huge name in football.

“I don't think Celtic are that great either. Hearts are top of the SPFL at the moment so that tells you that Celtic aren't a great team either. Steven, or whoever goes into that role may fancy their chances and say it's worth the opportunity and worth going up there to compete.

“Rangers are miles off it at the minute and it's no surprise that Russell lost his job. The fans were going mad up there and it's not nice to see because of the human behind it and at the end of it. That's what you have to think of but you also know the score when you go into management - if you don't win games, you'll get sacked.”