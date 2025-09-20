Nicolas Raskin breaks silence on Rangers omission and lifts lid on Russell Martin talks

Returning midfielder scores opening goal in big win at Ibrox

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin hopes he and the club can move forward from the Belgian’s fall-out with head coach Russell Martin after he returned to the team to help them win 2-0 at home to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Martin decided to reinstate Raskin into his starting XI after cutting him out of the squad for the club’s past two matches. The 24-year-old’s controversial removal from the group has come amidst a damaging run of results that have piled huge pressure on the head coach, with protests held before and during the match against his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Raskin was handed a start against Hibs and he netted the opening goal and put in a man-of-the-match performance as Rangers advanced to the semi-finals and a date at Hampden in early November, with the other goal coming from new striker Bojan Miovski.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin celebrates the win over Hibs. | SNS Group

Raskin was asked in an immediate post-match interview if it was nice to be back and he replied “yes, finally!” before going on to discuss the events of the past few weeks.

“Listen, I think it's in the past now,” said Raskin. “We have to look forward with a good performance on the pitch. We have to look now forward and build on that. I think everything's not been perfect.

“I didn't enjoy some part of it. I think the manager didn't enjoy some part of it. Now we had a good chat and hopefully we can just work together and have a very good spell together and just look forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's things that happen in football. We are an emotional club, an emotional team. I just want to win. We just want to give back to the fans what they gave to us. I think the support I had was amazing.

“When I go on the pitch, I try to give everything for my teammates, for the fans. I'm just trying to win every game now. It's in the past now. We look forward.

“It's not about me or the manager. It's about the team. It's about the club. It's about how we go forward, how we win games. The season is still very long. We still have loads of things to play for.”

In an interview with Premier Sports, Raskin added: “Listen, I think if we can go through this tough time as a team, as a club, we'll only get better. Now we just have to keep our heads down, work hard on training and then hopefully we can keep winning games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad