Rangers continue to assess next manager options as Steven Gerrard clamour intensifies

Former Ibrox boss held talks with club chiefs earlier this week

Rangers are continuing to assess their managerial options as they look to replace Russell Martin in the Ibrox dugout.

Martin was dismissed on Sunday evening following a 1-1 draw with Falkirk that left Rangers eighth in the Scottish Premiership. His tenure lasted a little over four months after being brought in by the new American-backed hierarchy at Ibrox.

Rangers have moved swiftly to commence the process of hiring a new head coach, with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe leading the search. The duo held talks with former manager Steven Gerrard in London on Thursday and are also speaking to other candidates.

Rangers’ next match is at home to Dundee United a week on Saturday and time is of the essence given that they trial league leaders Hearts by 11 points and Old Firm rivals Celtic by nine. They have also lost both of their Europa League matches.

Clamour has grown this week for Gerrard to return to Ibrox. The former England and Liverpool midfielder is the last man to have led Rangers to a league title, which he claimed back in 2020/21. He left for Aston Villa after that and was with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia until parting company with them in January.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Steve Holland could be part of a potential back-room team at Ibrox should Gerrard get the job. A podcast released with Gerrard in conversation with Rio Ferdinand also poured petrol on the potential of the 45-year-old coming back to Glasgow as he opened the door to a football management return.

What Gerrard said to Ferdinand

“I’d love another go at some point," Gerrard said to Ferdinand in an interview recorded before Martin was axed by Rangers. "I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh. With a few different people around myself. I’d love another couple of challenges doing this. And that’s what I’m working on in the background at the moment. A few different ideas, a few different people around me.

“Now, I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do. Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-teammates and superstars, that type of stuff’s been great. But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges. But I want a certain type of challenge.

“If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them. If they don’t, I won’t go back in. I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better. I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it. But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They’re the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with them people around me, I know and I’ve proved I can be successful as a manager. And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”

Ferdinand himself reckons that Gerrard could be tempted back to Ibrox. "I have to say when I interviewed him, he left me in no uncertain terms that he wants to be a manager and he's got full confidence in doing that," Ferdinand told talkSPORT. "He's itching to get back in now. He never said this to me, but I personally think just the energy that I felt in that room, that if Rangers came calling he'd go or at least have that conversation.

"What I felt, if I was an owner of a football club and Steven Gerrard was sat in front of me and I felt that energy in the room when I was interviewing him, he's getting the job. Forget what's gone on before, but also his time before at Rangers, he did great there. I've never had so many Rangers fans flood the comments of my social media or the podcast.

"They're all desperate for him to go up and at least have the conversation, so I wouldn't be surprised if Steven Gerrard is managing again very soon and Rangers would be probably one of my big bets."