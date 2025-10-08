Rangers next manager appointment 'closer than ever' after 'positive initial discussions'

Rangers chiefs home in on preferred candidate

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are "closer than ever" to appointing Steven Gerrard as their new manager after an initial round of positive talks, according to a report.

Gerrard has reportedly travelled from his home in Bahrain to London for face-to-face talks with Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe on Thursday over the prospect of returning for a second spell in charge of the Ibrox club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool captain has swiftly emerged as the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked on Sunday evening. Gerrard is a hero to many Rangers supporters after leading them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

Steven Gerrard will hold talks with Rangers over the vacant managerial role this week. | Getty Images

In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast, released on Tuesday but conducted before Martin’s dismissal, the 45-year-old former Aston Villa boss revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management and wanted “to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better”. Gerrard said he and Rangers had been “the perfect match” during his spell of just over three years in charge between 2018 and 2021.

Now Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano - who has amassed over 26 million followers on X for breaking transfer stories - has reported that the deal to take Gerrard back to Ibrox is advancing.

"Steven Gerrard’s return to Rangers, closer than ever with talks advancing and set to continue this week," Romano posted. "Positive initial discussions in the last 24h and Rangers hierarchy’s set to meet with Gerrard to discuss further details."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers Under-19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Other names touted as potential successors to Martin over the past couple of days include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche, but Gerrard appears to be the preferred candidate.

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who played for the club throughout the Liverpudlian’s first spell, told Sky Sports: “You could see the excitement and the hype the first time Steven came to the club. You could see straight away he knew what the club was, the demand of the support, and for me that’s key.