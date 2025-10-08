The former SPFL striker believes Rangers fans went too far with their criticism of Russell Martin.

Former Rangers head coach Russell Martin stood little chance of success at Ibrox this season due to the immediate ‘vitriol’ shown by fans over his appointment as their new boss in the summer, claims an ex-SPFL striker.

The 39-year-old was sacked after winning just one of his opening seven league games in charge, with Rangers suffering their worst start to a league season since 1978. Departing after just 123 days in the role, Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk proved to be his last act as manager at Ibrox.

The broken relationship between Martin and the club’s supporters was made evident by the ex-Southampton having to receive a police escort following the weekend draw vs Falkirk, with a section of Rangers supporters said to be blocking the team bus.

Sacked just hours after the incident, former Motherwell striker and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes the ‘personal abuse’ aimed at the former Scotland international went beyond the pale, and made it difficult for the manager to thrive from the second he stepped into the role.

“I’m absolutely devastated and gutted for Russell Martin,” Goodman told Football League World. “The personal abuse across the line by a long, long way that he had to subject up there - I don’t think I’ve ever seen a manager so soon into a new tenure be subjected to such vitriol, really. I feel for him, I would imagine he would like a break and a rest for a little while before jumping back in.”

As per a report from Sky Sports last night, Rangers are hoping to speak with Steven Gerrard about a potential reunion at Ibrox, with the 45-year-old boss currently the bookies' favourite to be named their next manager. The report claims Gerrard, who won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021, is one candidate on the shortlist to replace Martin, though his return to the club would not be a straightforward conversation.’

Sky Sports also adds that former Everton boss Sean Dyche is not interested in the job at Rangers. The 54-year-old is not currently in a role after being sacked by the Merseyside club last season, where he worked with Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell at Goodison Park.

In the case of Martin, however, Goodman doesn’t think his nightmare spell at Rangers will put clubs off the 39-year-old in the future. While he has managed in EFL League One with MK Dons previously, the former Fir Park hitman doesn’t think he needs to return to the lower divisions in order to rebuild his reputation as a talented young coach, claiming he’d be an excellent candidate for a role back in the English Championship.