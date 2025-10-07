Ex-Rangers boss is being tipped to make a sensational return to Ibrox as the club’s new manager

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has outlined the key conditions for his return to management amid growing rumours of a sensational Ibrox comeback - and says he wants a “certain type of challenge”.

Sacked as manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in January, Gerrard has been out of work for exactly 250 days, but has already been installed as the favourite to be the next Rangers manager after their decision to sack head coach Russell Martin following the 1-1 draw with Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Reported to have been in the running for the vacant role at Ibrox in the summer prior to Martin’s appointment, the Liverpool legend maintains a strong relationship with Rangers fans, having been the last manager to bring real success to the club. He led them to a historic 55th title win during the 2020/21 season before departing for Aston Villa the following campaign.

Gerrard is the current favourite to be named the next Rangers manager. | SNS Group

Now out of work for the first time since beginning his managerial career with Rangers in July 2019, the Whiston-born boss has revealed what it would take for him to make a return to management during a podcast appearance with his former England international teammate Rio Ferdinand.

“I’d love another go at some point,” admitted Gerrard, “I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh. With a few different people around myself. I’d love another couple of challenges doing this, and that’s what I’m working on in the background at the moment. A few different ideas, a few different people around me.

“Now I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do. Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-teammates and superstars, that type of stuff’s been great. But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges. But I want a certain type of challenge.

“If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them. If they don’t, I won’t go back in. I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better. I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it. But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach.

Steven Gerrard celebrates with his Rangers players during his spell in charge at Ibrox. | Getty Images

“They’re the people I need to find. Because if I get the right match with them people around me, I know and I’ve proved I can be successful as a manager, and that’s what I’m working on in the background now. I’ve had five or six really interesting phone calls since I stopped in Saudi, and I haven’t been ready because I haven’t got that team set around me. The timing hasn’t been right.

“My daughter’s just had a baby. I’ve just become a granddad. I wasn’t ready. I haven’t got my staff ready. So unfortunately, those opportunities or those phone calls have come at the wrong time, if you like. But if the right call comes my way, the right club, the right challenge, and I’ve got my people set, which I will have at some point, I’ll take that challenge on because it’s in me. It’s in me.”

During the podcast, Gerrard also opened up sacking from Aston Villa, admitting he struggled to turn around the dressing room when things went sour in the Midlands.

