Rangers hero who won title under Steven Gerrard 'praying' for his Ibrox return - and reveals why

Ex-Ibrox man reveals what set Gerrard apart from other Rangers managers

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted he is "praying" for the return of Steven Gerrard as manager amid reports the two parties are set to hold talks this week.

Gerrard has swiftly emerged as the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked on Sunday evening. The former Liverpool captain remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after leading them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

Jack, 33, spent seven years at Ibrox and was part of that championship-winning side, which was achieved with an undefeated record, before Gerrard departed for Aston Villa just three months into the following season.

Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in season 2020-21. | Getty Images

United States-based chairman Andrew Cavenagh is reportedly flying to the UK this week to hold talks with other senior figures, including vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, about the next boss, although Gerrard appears to be their primary target.

Jack, who now plays in the Turkish second tier Esenler Erokspor, reckons bringing Gerrard back would be the correct choice.

“He’s shown that he can go and turn the club around, and that he can build a successful squad,” Jack told Sky Sports. “The squad now has had a lot of money spent on it, compared to the one he inherited before. But, for me, if the club can convince him to come back, and he can go in and get a hold of the changing room, the staff and the fans, get everyone behind the club, then I think it will be a great appointment.

"He's been in there before, he knows what it takes to build the club back up to be champions. I'm not at the club anymore but as soon as I heard about it, it was exciting for myself. I'm still a big supporter of the club, I still watch the games, and I'm just praying it can happen."

Rangers Under-19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Other names touted as potential successors to Martin over the past couple of days include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche. His experience working under Gerrard, however, gives Jack confidence that he would prove successful second time around.

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack (right) has backed Steven Gerrard for a return as manager. | SNS Group

What set Gerrard apart from other Rangers managers

“If Steven goes in, I know him personally, he’ll have that belief that he can turn things around, and definitely go and win trophies for the club again," he added. "One of the key factors was his leadership on and off the pitch. Whether it was team meetings, tactical sessions, or individual including players like myself, or the captain James Tavernier, he always had a good relationship and would speak to you man-to-man. That was one of the key characterstics he brought to the club and I'm sure if he goes back he will get everyone pushing in the same direction."

Rio Ferdinand has also tipped his former England team-mate to return for a second stint as Rangers manager. In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast, released on Tuesday but conducted before Martin’s dismissal, Gerrard revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management and wanted “to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better”.

Gerrard said he and Rangers had been “the perfect match” during his spell of just over three years in charge between 2018 and 2021 and Ferdinand senses the former Three Lions captain would be open to an Ibrox return.

“I have to say when I interviewed him, he left me in no uncertain terms that he wants to be a manager and he’s got full confidence in doing that,” the ex-Manchester United defender told talkSPORT.

“He’s itching to get back in now. He never said this to me, but I personally think just the energy that I felt in that room, that if Rangers came calling he’d go or at least have that conversation.

“What I felt, if I was an owner of a football club and Steven Gerrard was sat in front of me and I felt that energy in the room when I was interviewing him, he’s getting the job.

“Forget what’s gone on before, but also his time before at Rangers, he did great there. I’ve never had so many Rangers fans flood the comments of my social media or the podcast.