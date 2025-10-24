Rangers boss Danny Röhl will look to secure the club’s first home league win of the season as they welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

The German boss oversaw a humbling 3-0 defeat to SK Brann in his first game as the club’s new manager on Thursday night, and said he expects to see a reaction from his players in Govan this weekend as he looks to lead Rangers to only their second league win of the season.

As for the visitors, Kilmarnock, they are looking for a response themselves, having lost 3-0 to league leaders Hearts at home last weekend. Currently in fifth and one point ahead of Rangers, Stuart Kettlewell’s side make the short trip to Glasgow looking for their first win at Ibrox since 2018.

Both managers have their fair share of injury problems heading into the clash, while there is plenty of intrigue around Röhl’s team selection for the game, with up to four players champing at the bit and hoping to return to the starting XI.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Nedim Bajrami - Rangers - AVAILABLE The Albanian returns to the matchday squad after missing the midweek defeat to SK Brann, due to being ineligible for the game in Norway.

Djenairo Daniels - Kilmarnock - OUT Suffered a major knee injury on international duty with Suriname and will be out long-term for Killie.

Bojan Miovski - Rangers - RETURN TO STARTING XI? Could be in line for a return to the starting XI in place of Youssef Chermiti, who got the nod ahead of him on Thursday night against SK Brann.