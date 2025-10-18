Hearts urged to become addicted to winning but 'belts to mouth' warning

Leaders go five points clear at the top with big win at Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes urged his high-flying Hearts side to become “addicted to winning” after their 3-0 victory away to Kilmarnock took them five points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

Centre-back Craig Halkett headed the Edinburgh side in front with his third goal in consecutive matches before talismanic forward Claudio Braga struck twice within the space of four minutes around the hour mark.

McInnes was delighted with the way his team handled the expectation of a 3,900-strong travelling support at Rugby Park to record a fifth consecutive victory – and a fourth clean sheet – ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown with champions Celtic at Tynecastle next Sunday.

Hearts' Claudio Braga celebrates the first of his two goals in the 3-0 win at Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

“It’s notoriously difficult coming here,” said McInnes, back at Rugby Park for the first time since leaving Killie to take charge of Hearts five months ago.

Praise for the fans

“There was a great turnout from our fans who came with great expectation. We felt it in the warm-up and it had the makings of a cup game.

“First part of the game, it was so frantic and Kilmarnock were better than us. But the first goal helped us, it was a brilliant set-play and a bullet header from Halkett, and that was the difference in the first half.

“Then we scored two in quick succession and we were very professional.

“I want us to be obsessed with winning, addicted to winning, whether it’s home or away.

“If we can get that bit between the teeth and enjoy this feeling that we’re getting at the minute, then that’s there for us every game we play.

Hearts' Claudio Braga scores to make it 3-0 against Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

“There’s going to be belts in the mouth along the road and there’s going to be tight games where we don’t get the desired outcome, but while we’re winning, it’s important that we try and maintain it as long as we can.”

Keeper health issue

Killie goalkeeper Max Stryjek missed the match after a routine annual screening test flagged up a health issue that requires further investigation.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “Max was here at the game. We do testing annually in Scotland and something has flagged up and from that you’ll forgive me for the sensitive nature in saying we support Max and will keep some privacy.

“When people need to know anything we’ll do that. There will be follow-up checks so that was why he wasn’t involved.”

Kettlewell was disappointed with the goals his team conceded as they slipped from third place to fifth.

“I thought we started really well and we were front foot, and settling into what we’ve looked like this season,” he said.

“But we didn’t respond well to the first goal and then played within ourselves.