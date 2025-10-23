Rangers player ratings vs SK Brann: Thelwell's poster boy, deer in the headlights, a 7 and two 3s

Danny Röhl’s reign as Rangers manager got under way with a dismal 3-0 defeat against SK Brann as their Europa League hopes were left hanging in the balance after a dreadful night in Bergen.
The new era was ushered in at Rangers with the appointment of the 36-year-old German on Monday, but the same old problems reared their ugly head, as goals from Emil Kornvig (40), Jacob Sørensen (55), and Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm (81) settled the clash in south-western Norway.
Rangers’ third successive defeat in the competition, the Ibrox outfit now sit rock bottom of the Europa League table with zero points, and a minus five goal difference. Their hopes of reaching the knockout stages are growing slimmer by the game.
Röhl will now turn his attention to the crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock this Sunday. Just one win from their opening eight league matches, he’ll hope to secure their first home league victory of the season and begin the turnaround his side so desperately needs after their start to the campaign.
Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Rangers player in the 3-0 loss to SK Brann:
