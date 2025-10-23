Rangers starting XI vs SK Brann as Danny Röhl makes big decision on duo in Europa League

Rangers new head coach Danny Röhl has named the first starting XI of his Ibrox tenure for tonight’s Europa League clash with SK Brann (kick-off: 5.45pm).

His first test as Rangers’ new boss is a visit to the Norwegian city of Bergen, where he aims to start his Ibrox reign in a positive fashion by leading the team to their first points in the competition. Having lost to both Genk and Sturm Graz in their opening two games in the competition, Rangers sit 32nd in the Europa League table.

Mohamed Diomande and Rabbi Matondo are still missing with injury, while long-term absentee Dujon Sterling is still out with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Nedim Bajrami, Kieran Dowell, and Clinton Nsiala are not eligible after being left out of the club’s Europa League squad earlier in the campaign.

Freyr Alexandersson’s side defeated FK Haugesund 4-1 at the weekend to go within three points of Bodo/Glimt at the top of the Toppserien. The win came at a cost, though, with Chilean winger Niklas Castro taken off in the first-half due to a muscle problem. He misses tonight’s game alongside talismanic striker Saevar Atli Magnusson, who is ruled out of the clash with a knee injury he picked up during the international break. Star midfielder Felix Horn Myhre has an ankle problem and is also unavailable.

Here is the Rangers’ starting XI for tonight’s game with SK Brann in full:

GK: Jack Butland The Englishman has been one of few Rangers player to perform well this season, and retains his place in between the sticks.

RB: James Tavernier A goal scorer in Saturday's draw with Dundee United, the skipper wears the armband in Bergen.

CB: John Souttar A regular starter for Rangers, the Scotland international is named in Danny Rohl's first starting XI.