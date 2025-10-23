Celtic v Hearts match moved and Rangers clash given 8pm billing as TV picks revealed

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 15:17 BST
SPFL announce latest selections for December cards

Three Scottish Premiership matches in December have been picked for live television broadcast - including a potential blockbuster encounter between Celtic and Hearts in Glasgow.

The Scottish Professional Football League has announced the latest TV selections for rounds 15 and 16, which are the first of an action-packed December.

The game between Dundee United and Rangers at Tannadice will remain on Wednesday, December 3 with a 7.45pm kick-off, but will be shown live by Premier Sports.

Celtic v Hearts in December has been moved for TV.placeholder image
Celtic v Hearts in December has been moved for TV. | SNS Group

The following weekend, two matches have been picked. Rangers’ trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Saturday, December 6 will now kick off at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while the following day on Sunday, December 7, Celtic v Hearts at Parkhead will be shown live by Sky Sports at 3pm.

That match could have big consequences on the title race, with the Jam Tarts leading the champions by five points already ahead of this weekend’s clash at Tynecastle.

The latest picks by the SPFL’s broadcast partners adds to an already busy festive schedule. Dundee United v Celtic has already been selected by Sky Sports on Wednesday, December 17, while the card for December 27 have three choices - Hibs v Hearts (Sky Sports, 12.30pm), Livingston v Celtic (Sky Sports, 3pm) and Aberdeen v Dundee United (Premier Sports, 5.45pm).

The first card of fixtures in 2026 has also been set, with the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers on Sky Sports on Saturday, January 3 at 12.30pm, followed by the Dundee derby on the same platform ay 3pm.

