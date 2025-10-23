Head coach has promised to work to improve his side’s fortunes.

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl has promised that he will leave no stone unturned when it comes to reviving the club’s fortunes following their 3-0 defeat to SK Brann in the Europa League on Thursday.

Handed the reins at Rangers earlier in the week, the German boss was thrown straight into the action with a must-win Europa League clash against SK Brann on Thursday evening, but there was to be no immediate response to the team’s recent poor form as goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sørensen, and Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm handed the home side a comfortable win in Bergen.

Plummeting to the bottom of the Europa League table, the same old defensive frailties came to the fore in Norway, and Röhl admits he learnt a lot about his side during the game against Brann and promised supporters - who chanted his name at the full-time whistle - he will work tirelessly to get Rangers firing again.

Danny Röhl introduces himself to the media at his first Rangers press conference earlier this week. | SNS Group

“After a 3-0 defeat, we can speak about the conceded goals, but the performance of the whole team was not good enough,” said Röhl. “I think everyone hoped we'd have the start when I arrive, but in football, you can wish something, but in reality, I have to work hard with the group and my players, but I am totally convinced we can make the turnaround.

“I learnt a lot about individual profiles. To see them on the pitch, under pressure, what they can do, what we have to improve. It is my job now to find quick solutions. I apologised [to the fans for the performance], it is so far away from Glasgow, and they come here and see a 3-0 defeat. This is something nobody deserved.”

Röhl opted to give surprise recalls to both Youssef Chermiti and Nasser Djiga, but both summer signings struggled on their return to the starting XI, with the former missing a glorious opportunity to put the away side ahead while the score was still goalless in Bergen.

