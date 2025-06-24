Rangers to lose double winning manager as English club agree compensation deal for former Lioness

The Rangers head coach leaves the SWPL after two seasons in charge at the club.

Jo Potter will leave her role as head coach of Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) side Rangers this summer in order to become the new manager of English second-tier outfit Crystal Palace.

The recently relegated Eagles are believed to have agreed a compensation package with the Gers, who have now accepted a deal that will see Potter depart the club just two years after she succeeded former boss Malky Thomson at the helm. Potter will replace Leif Smerud, who departed Palace in May.

The 40-year-old head coach moved to Rangers in the summer of 2023, taking her first steps into management with the Glasgow club following a spell as assistant manager at Birmingham City. During her time at Auchenhowie, she led the Light Blues to back-to-back domestic doubles, winning the Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Women’s Cup in successive years.

Rangers won four trophies under the management of Jo Potter - but the SWPL continued to allude them. | SNS Group

However, despite her 100 per cent success in cup competitions, the SWPL title continued to allude her during her time in Glasgow, losing the title on the final day for the second season in succession against Hibs, with Grant Scott’s side sealing their first championship title since 2007 thanks to a 1-0 win at Ibrox. It mirrored Potter’s debut campaign at Rangers, who were left heartbroken when Amy Gallagher’s last minute winner for Celtic against Hibs meant they missed out on the title via goal difference, despite a 4-0 win at Partick Thistle.