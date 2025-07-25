'A player I like' - Russell Martin confirms Rangers interest in 22 y/o English Premier League player

Martin tried to sign the winger while in charge of Southampton

Russell Martin has confirmed Rangers' interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

It was reported earlier this week that Rangers had made an initial loan offer to the English Premier League club for the 22-year-old, who has been capped by England up to under-21 level, with an obligation to buy for around £8million next summer.

Rak-Sakyi has two years remaining on a long-term contract at Selhurst Park and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the English Championship, where he contributed seven goals and two assists in 36 appearances.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a Rangers transfer target. | Getty Images

Martin wanted to sign Rak-Sakyi while he was in charge of Southampton and is now targeting the Palace winger - who can also represent Ghana as well as England - to add to his attacking options at Ibrox.

Commenting on the speculation, Martin told Sky Sports: "There's a lot of players we've been linked with, some wide of the mark, some very close and some spot on.

"He's a player I liked at Southampton. We tried to take him there and it didn't quite happen. He's a player I like, a player the recruitment staff like, but how far that's gone, I'm not too sure.”

"He's a really good player,” the Rangers boss added. “We look at all sorts of different profiles that we think can help the team.