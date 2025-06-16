Can Celtic make it five successive Scottish Premiership title wins come next May? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Can Celtic make it five successive Scottish Premiership title wins come next May? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Predicted Scottish Premiership table 2025/26: The latest title odds including Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Where are Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table next season?

The Scottish Premiership season may have only ended a month ago, but the new campaign is just a mere 47-days away - and the anticipation is already high.

Celtic will look to hold onto their crown as the champions of Scotland. In search of a fifth successive title win, they could claim a record breaking 56th Scottish title in the history. On the other side of Glasgow though, Rangers new owners will hope their takeover can return the club to their former glories and overthrow their neighbours.

Hibs will be planning to take their almost impeccable form in the second-half of last season into the new season and mount an unexpected title race of their own. Meanwhile, Edinburgh rivals Hearts will want to improve on last year’s bottom six finish under new head coach Derek McInnes.

But where will each team finish come the end of the campaign? Here is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.

*All odds are offered Paddy Power and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

David Martindale's side are back in the top flight after winning their playoff with Ross County, but are favourites to head straight back down with title odds of 1000/1.

1. 12th: Livingston

David Martindale's side are back in the top flight after winning their playoff with Ross County, but are favourites to head straight back down with title odds of 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Bairns will be hoping the momentum built from their second successive promotion can help them make an impact in the top flight next season. The bookies have them favourites to land in the relegation playoff spot, with title odds of 1000/1.

2. 11th: Falkirk

The Bairns will be hoping the momentum built from their second successive promotion can help them make an impact in the top flight next season. The bookies have them favourites to land in the relegation playoff spot, with title odds of 1000/1. | (Photo: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Fir Park outfit are tipped to flirt with relegation. The sudden departure of Michael Wimmer means the club are already onto their third manager in the last six months. Prize asset Lennon Miller linked with a move to Sunderland, meaning the bookies are tipping them for a season of struggle.They have title odds of 1000/1.

3. 10th: Motherwell

The Fir Park outfit are tipped to flirt with relegation. The sudden departure of Michael Wimmer means the club are already onto their third manager in the last six months. Prize asset Lennon Miller linked with a move to Sunderland, meaning the bookies are tipping them for a season of struggle.They have title odds of 1000/1. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley will be hoping he can lead the Den's Park side to new heights. With title odds of 1000/1 though, they are tipped to struggle in the Scottish Premiership next season.

4. 9th: Dundee

New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley will be hoping he can lead the Den's Park side to new heights. With title odds of 1000/1 though, they are tipped to struggle in the Scottish Premiership next season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipRangersCelticHibsHearts
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice