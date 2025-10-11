Seven years on from his first game in charge of Rangers, former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is the leading favourite to be named as the club’s next manager.
Following the sacking of head coach Russell Martin last week, the club’s new American owners are hot on the search for their next manager as they look to find a remedy to their disastrous start to the new league season. Sitting eighth in the table, they have just one win from their first seven games. Would the return of Gerrard see an upturn in fortunes?
His first spell, best remembered for the history 55th title win during the 2020/21 win, Gerrard’s first competitive game in charge came on Thursday 12 July 2018, as Rangers welcomed Macedonian outfit Shkupi at Ibrox in a Europa League first leg qualifier, which they won 2-0 thanks to strikes from Jamie Murphy and James Tavernier.
But where are the starting XI from Gerrard’s first Rangers game now? Here’s what happened to every player who featured in the Liverpool legends' first game in charge of Rangers:
1. GK: Allan McGregor
Making his second Rangers debut on the same night after re-joining from Hull City, McGregor went on to win the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in his second spell with the club, while he was also a pivotal part of the team that made it to the final of the Europa League in 2022. The club awarded him a testimonial in the summer of 2023, before he returned to the club last season as an interim goalkeeping coach. He now often works as a TV pundit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
2. RB: James Tavernier
Little has changed for the Rangers skipper since that night. Still captain, still a regular starter and still scoring an obscene amount of goals for a defender. Has been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year five times and was included in the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2023. | Getty Images
3. CB: Nikola Katić
The Bosnian defender made his competitive debut for the club in the win over Shkupi and went on to spend four seasons in Glasgow, though much of it was blighted by injury. Will be remembered for a towering header at Celtic Park that secured Gerrard's first win at Celtic Park. Left to sign for Zurich in 2022, and spent time on loan with Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Championship last season despite being linked with a potential return to Rangers. Signed for Schalke in the summer. | Getty Images
4. CB: Connor Goldson
Goldson's long association with the club came to an end in the summer of 2024, signing for Aris Limassol. A solid servant for Rangers, and one of Gerrard's best signings during his time at Ibrox. He won every domestic honour, making over 200 appearances for the club, and reached the Europa League final in 2022. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group