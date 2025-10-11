1 . GK: Allan McGregor

Making his second Rangers debut on the same night after re-joining from Hull City, McGregor went on to win the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in his second spell with the club, while he was also a pivotal part of the team that made it to the final of the Europa League in 2022. The club awarded him a testimonial in the summer of 2023, before he returned to the club last season as an interim goalkeeping coach. He now often works as a TV pundit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group