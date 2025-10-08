Rangers take first steps in next manager search as timeline set for Steven Gerrard reunion talks

Rangers set for talks with former title winning boss over managerial vacancy

Rangers have taken their first steps towards appointing a new manager after planning talks with former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard over a sensational return to Glasgow.

The club’s new American owners are on the lookout for a new head coach after opting to sack Russell Martin following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk, and reports from Sky Sports now claim they have arranged to speak to the 45-year-old this week over a potential return to the club.

Martin lasted just 123 days in the Ibrox hot seat, winning less than 30 per cent of his games in charge during a disastrous stint as Rangers boss. With fan anger boiling over at the weekend, the ex-Southampton manager had to be given a police escort out of the Falkirk Stadium, as a section of frustrated supporters surrounded the team bus in order to show their disillusionment over his management of the team.

Steven Gerrard could return as Rangers manager following the dismissal of Russell Martin at the weekend.

Following confirmation of his departure, club chairman Andrew Cavenagh conceded the decision to appoint Martin was something they “did not get right” in an open letter to supporters, adding that it was their “responsibility to fix it” and get the club back on track.

In the almost immediate aftermath of Martin’s exit, the clamour for a Rangers reunion with Gerrard was mooted, and further fuelled when the Liverpool legend told his former England teammate Rio Ferdinand that he felt he had “unfinished business” in management, adding he “wanted to face a certain type of challenge” during a special podcast appearance.

And now it has been revealed that Gerrard’s next challenge could see him tasked with improving the fortunes of his former side, with talks scheduled in the coming days. The former England midfielder led the Glasgow giants to a historic 55th league title during his first stint at he club, before leaving in order to make a move to the English Premier League with Aston Villa the following season.

He lasted just 11 months at Villa Park, though, before making a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq. However, a run of just 23 wins in his 59 games in charge of the club resulted in his dismissal in January, and he has been without a club since.