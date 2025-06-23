42-goal former Rangers striker drops major retirement hint as he reveals future coaching plans

The 37-year-old enjoyed successful spells at both Rangers, Kilmarnock and Hearts in previous years.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers and Hearts striking hero Kyle Lafferty admits he is considering calling time on 20-year career after lifting the lid on his future coaching plans in a recent interview.

The 37-year-old striker agreed a one-year deal with West of Scotland League side Johnstone Burgh last week, where he helped them win the Scottish Junior Cup for the first time since 1968 by scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout win over Tranent Juniors in May, but admits this coming season is likely to be his last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international has a storied career in Scotland, having played for numerous Scottish Premiership sides. Joining Rangers in deal reported to be worth £3million from Burnley in the summer of 2008, he won three Scottish titles, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup during his time at Ibrox, but departed to sign for Swiss Super League club FC Sion in 2012 following the club’s financial collapse.

Former Rangers, Hearts and Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty has committed his immediate future to Johnstone Burgh in the West of Scotland League First Division. | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Lafferty admitted his regret at leaving Ibrox, saying: “The way I left was disappointing and I have thought about it over and over again and the situation a lot of players found themselves in. It was a difficult time and if I had the opportunity again I would stay and fight for the club and try to help them as much as possible.”

After his spell in Switzerland, Lafferty spent time at both Palermo and Norwich City before returning to Scotland to sign for Hearts in 2017, where he scored on his debut against Elgin City. After bagging 12-goals in his first season at Tynecastle, the Enniskillen-born forward was re-signed by Rangers, where he spent just one further season before his contract was terminated by mutual consent. He scored a total of 42-goals during his two spells at Ibrox.

Following short stints with Sarpsborg 08, Sunderland and Reggina, he then returned to Scotland by signing for Kilmarnock in 2012, where he was hugely impressive, scoring eight goals in just nine appearances. He left Rugby Park temporarily, joining Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta, but returned to Kilmarnock in 2021, where he helped them win promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently he has spent time with Johnstone Burgh though, where he is moving into third - and potentially final - season at the club, and is hoping he can spearhead the James Y. Keanie Park outfit to promotion before he hangs up his boots as he opened up on his future plans to move into coaching.