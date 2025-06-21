2 . Callum Doyle - Manchester City

Still just 21-years-old, the versatile defender won promotion on loan at both Sunderland and Leicester City as a centre-back, but flourished at Norwich City last season at left-back. An imposing figure at 6ft, Doyle has a fantastic range of passing, and is capable of building attacks from defence. Still has two years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, but has already admitted he would prefer a permanent move away from the club this summer. A loan with a view to a permanent deal could be tempting for Doyle, especially with European football on offer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images