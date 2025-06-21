With the Scottish Premiership transfer window now open, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive at Rangers, with the club aiming to build a squad capable of challenging Celtic for the title next season.
The appointment of new head coach Russell Martin is expected to result in Rangers targeting players that can fit into his dynamic, high-pressing and possession based style of play, with Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons expected to arrive at Ibrox on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.
While many fans will be hoping for mainly permanent arrivals this summer, one area Rangers have found success of late is in the loan market. Vaclav Cerny proved to be an invaluable signing last year, scoring 18-goals following his arrival for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, while Brighton’s Abdallah Sima had a similar impact the season previous.
Here, The Scotsman look at 10 players who Rangers could target this summer on loan deals.
1. Ola Solbakken - AS Roma
The Norwegian winger has failed to hit the ground running at AS Roma since making the move from Bodo/Glimt in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old spent last year on loan to Serie A outfit Empoli, but found it hard to get regular game time. Despite his struggles of late though, Solbakken could be a perfect fit for a Russell Martin's team, due to his preference for attackers who are comfortable on the ball with quick, short passing and movement all traits that he possesses. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Callum Doyle - Manchester City
Still just 21-years-old, the versatile defender won promotion on loan at both Sunderland and Leicester City as a centre-back, but flourished at Norwich City last season at left-back. An imposing figure at 6ft, Doyle has a fantastic range of passing, and is capable of building attacks from defence. Still has two years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, but has already admitted he would prefer a permanent move away from the club this summer. A loan with a view to a permanent deal could be tempting for Doyle, especially with European football on offer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Samuel Iling Junior - Aston Villa
The England under-21 international is versatile and can play at both left-wing or left-wing back, meaning he can adapt to Russell Martin's versatile formations. A dynamic wide player that can contribute both offensively and defensively, he first rose to prominence at Juventus during the 2022/23 campaign, before moving to Villa Park as part of the swap deal that took Douglas Luiz to Italy, but has struggled on loan to both Bologna and Middlesbrough recently. With Ridvan Yilmaz's future under scrutiny, Iling Junior could look to resurrect his stalling career at Ibrox. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Mikey Moore - Tottenham Hotspur
One of Spurs' top rated young talents, the 17-year-old has already shown his undoubted ability in his limited appearances, but requires regular first team football to flourish further. The North London club will take part in the Champions League this season, so their squad will be stretched, and they may want to hang onto the winger. That said, Moore would be an excellent tactical fit in Russell Martin’s possession-based, high-pressing system and Rangers could offer him valuable experience both domestically, and in Europe. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images