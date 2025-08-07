Boyle hits 100 goals and Gray can’t praise him enough

David Gray hailed Hibs centurion Martin Boyle for the double strike that gave the Easter Road side one of their best European away results in club history. But he warned that even a 2-0 win over Partizan in Belgrade hasn’t guaranteed Hibs a place in the UEFA Conference League play-offs.

Gray, who watched captain Boyle bag his 100th and 101st goals for the club against ten-man Partizan, said: “Delighted for Boyley. That's 101 goals for the football club - he's been sitting on 99 for a while.

“He fully deserves it because he’s constantly delivered for the club for years now. He's really stepped up into that leadership role. He leads by example, and we saw that again tonight.

David Gray was quick to hail the team's fans. | AP

“If you'd offered us 2-0 before the game we'd have taken it. It's a fantastic scoreline. But it's still only half-time in the tie. There's a lot of improvement to be done from us on the second half display.

“Full credit to Partizan going down to 10 men for as long as they did. They kept throwing everything at us and missed a few chances which might have made it a different night but all in all, a fantastic effort in a brilliant atmosphere.

“The players will learn a lot from that. The noise and intimidation is something the players should thrive on. The decisions had an effect on it; we're delighted but it's only half-time.”

Gray’s message to Hibs players

Revealing his message to the players before the game, Gray said: “Prepare as best you can, knowing it was going to be loud and intimidating. I thought the fans were incredible with the noise that they made, from 90 minutes before the game and right through, even when they went behind their fans were still singing.

“Added to that, the 350 Hibs supporters who came all the way over were doing exactly the same. It made it fantastic in a proper European tie.”

On the red card and the penalty decision that gave Boyle his chance to score the second from the spot, Gray said: “I've not seen them back but at the time, the second yellow you could say was soft - but I can understand why it was given.

The Hibs players celebrate their win in Belgrade. | AP

“From that moment, it's good to get the goal straight away. But credit to Partizan, they really came after us after that. Some teams would just sit in and protect but they kept coming, which shows the tie is still alive.”

Marvin Ekpiteta didn’t travel with the squad, as he was back at home finalising a move to MK Dons, Gray saying: “Marv's had a bit of interest from other clubs, and he's stayed behind to explore that. But at this moment he's still under contract."

Scotland defender Grant Hanley took a place on the bench, the gaffer saying: “He's going to be huge, on and off the pitch. I spoke a lot about character in the dressing room and bringing the right type in.