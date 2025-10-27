Striker marked his comeback with a goal in the win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox

Rangers striker Danilo admits he was left “hurt” by former boss Russell Martin’s decision to leave him out of the squad during the latter days of his Ibrox tenure.

Handed a surprise start by new head coach Danny Rohl, the 26-year-old immediately repaid the German’s faith in him by scoring Rangers’ crucial second goal in a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, peeling off Robbie Deas to head the home side back into the lead early on in the second-half.

His first league goal since January 2, the Brazilian admits the 123-day reign of Martin had morphed in mentality taxing period for himself, after being left out of the squad for his final two league games in charge, but is hoping to put that behind him and kick on under Rohl after impressing after being handed a chance in Rohl’s first home game in charge.

Rangers' Danilo (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with Nico Raskin during the win over Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

“Overall, really happy to be back to playing and helping my teammates,” said Danilo. “That's what I'm here for. A goal always lifts you up. Nobody sees the hard work you do behind the scenes, and I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I was counting the days when I was not in the squad. So, I've put in hard work and also made my mentality strong, ready for whatever might happen. It showed on Sunday that my head is clear, and obviously, with the goal, it makes you even happier as well.

“When a new manager comes, you always want to help and want to be playing. With the previous manager, he started playing me, and then I was not part of it. It's hurtful, and it's difficult because you're there to help. But this is the past. Danny took the role, and it's been good.”

The former Feyenoord striker had been tentatively linked with a departure from the club in the summer, but shrugged off concerns over his future, insisting his main focus is on helping Rangers climb the table, saying he has been impressed by what the new head coach has implemented already at the club.

“He's talking and then wants to improve everyone,” said Danilo. “It starts from zero, and then that's the moment for you to show yourself again, and then show that you're ready to play and help him. He's really clear that we need to press. He wants consistency as well in the way of playing and winning games, and then obviously hard work, and then I think that's been good.