Celtic and Rangers confirm Europa League squads with notable omissions including summer signings
Celtic and Rangers have each submitted their squads for the upcoming Europa League campaign - with notable omissions.
Both dropped into Uefa's second tier after crashing out of the Champions League play-offs last week.
Celtic are preparing for a first season without Champions League football in three years after succumbing to a shock by losing on penalties to Kazakhstan outfit Kairat Almaty following a goalless two legs.
Rangers are no strangers to the Europa League having reached the quarter-finals last season, and making it all the way to the final in 2022, as well as various visits to the last 16 in recent times. They had hoped to be in the Champions League this year but after making it through two qualifying rounds, Russell Martin's side were embarrassed over two legs by Club Brugge, who claimed a 9-1 aggregate victory including a 6-0 hammering in Belgium.
Celtic will welcome Braga, Roma, Sturm Graz and Utrecht to Parkhead in the league phase while travelling to Bologna, Feyenoord, Midtjylland and Red Star Belgrade. Rangers meanwhile have home fixtures against Genk, Roma, Braga and Ludogorets and will visit Porto, Ferencvaros, Brann and Sturm Graz.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has selected a 25-man squad for the eight ties and there is no place for summer signings Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Hayato Inamura, Shin Yamada or Callum Osmand.
New signings Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sebastian Tounekti have been drafted in, while Kelechi Iheanacho makes the cut after being registered before the deadline.
Rangers boss Martin has named a 24-man squad - one less than Celtic due to only having seven homegrown players - which includes deadline-day signings Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius, as well as another recent arrival, Bojan Miovski.
Nicolas Raskin has also made it despite his ongoing rift with the Rangers head coach which saw him axed from the matchday squad for Sunday's Old Firm draw with Celtic at Ibrox.
Kieran Dowell, who featured in the Champions League qualifying wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, has dropped out along with Nedim Bajrami. There is also no place for injured duo Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo.
Finlay Curtis has not been included but the 18-year old qualifies for the 'B-list' squad which can be submitted on the eve of each fixture.
Celtic Europa League squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Ross Doohan
Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dane Murray, Anthony Ralston, Marcelo Saracchi, Kieran Tierney
Midfielders: Reo Hatate, Yang, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, James Forrest.
Forwards: Benjamin Nygren, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sebastian Tounekti, Johnny Kenny, Daizen Maeda.
Rangers Europa League squad
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Kieran Wright.
Defenders: James Tavernier, Max Aarons, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Nasser Djiga, Jayden Meghoma, Emmanuel Fernandez, Leon King.
Midfielders: Joe Rothwell, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Thelo Aasgaard, Lyall Cameron, Djeidi Gassama, Nicolas Raskin, Mikey Moore.
Forwards: Youssef Chermiti, Oliver Antman, Bojan Miovski, Joshua Gentles, Danilo.
