Celtic legend red carded after losing plot in charity match amid 'referee had a shocker' blast

Parkhead hero sent off in Legends match to honour former boss

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown showed he has lost none of his competitive side as he earned a straight red card in a charity match in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The 40-year-old – now manager of Ayr United in the Scottish Championship – was part of a Celtic Legends squad who travelled to Rotterdam for a challenge match against Feyenoord Legends on Sunday.

The teams were competing for the inaugural Wim Jansen Cup in honour of the late Dutchman who managed both clubs, and who guided Cetlic to their first league title in a decade in season 1997-1998, preventing Rangers from claiming ten-in-a-row.

Brown, the second most decorated Celtic skipper of all time behind Billy McNeill, led out a team of former Parkhead heroes at the De Kuip including Charlie Mulgrew, Barry Robson, Stan Petrov and Scott MacDonald.

Celtic were trailing 2-1 in the dying minutes of the game when their quadruple-winning captain conceded a penalty for a last-man challenge despite appearing to time his tackle perfectly.

Brown was incensed with the decision, and was given his marching orders after angrily remonstrating with the referee, who brandished the red card and waved him off the pitch to the delight of the home crowd.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Zaluska saved Dirk Kuyt’s spot-kick but Celtic were unable to mount a late comeback as Feyenoord held on for a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Diego Biseswar and Graziano Pelle with Mulgrew netting a consolation.

Brown spoke to Feyenoord TV afterwards, stating: "The referee had a shocker. He’s tried his best for you, didn’t he?

“But clear as day, he was offside, to be fair, I actually managed to get back and tackle. I’m more devastated because I’ve sprinted and I’ve not sprinted for a long time. So no, I thought the referee was poor today.

“I love the game. I love playing football and charity matches. We’re not as quick as what we used to be. Still competitive.