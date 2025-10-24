Rangers set un unwanted record in their Europa League defeat to SK Brann on Thursday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl has been warned that his Ibrox dressing room has a severe lack of leaders due to the club’s poor recruitment strategy during the summer transfer window.

Following the 3-0 Europa League defeat in Bergen, the Ibrox outfit have now gone a club record 24 consecutive away games without keeping a clean sheet, as goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sørensen, and Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm sealed a comfortable win for their Norwegian hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now rock bottom of the Europa League table following three consecutive defeats in the competition, ex-Rangers and Scotland right-back Alan Hutton believes the club’s new boss Röhl faces a monumental task to turn his former side around, admitting they are not only devoid of confidence, but also character.

Rangers defender John Souttar is sent tumbling as SK Brann forward Bard Finne breaks forward during the 3-0 defeat in Bergen. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

“First and foremost, do the basics right,” Hutton told TNT Sports. “It is not what they’ve done here. A narrow back four, but there are too many gaps. They have to do the basics well, defensively they have to be strong, and unfortunately, you see - time after time - it is avoidable and we’ve seen it all season long.

“That’s probably the thing that’s going to upset the manager the most. You’re probably going to have to turn this squad around really quickly. There are a lot of big games coming up, and you can’t be giving opportunities up as easily as this because you’ll be punished, especially at this level. They need to use every single minute that they possibly can, whether that be on the training field or the analysis room.