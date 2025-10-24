"Drag everybody with you": Ex-Rangers favourite slams Ibrox recruitment as club break unwanted 24 game record
Rangers head coach Danny Röhl has been warned that his Ibrox dressing room has a severe lack of leaders due to the club’s poor recruitment strategy during the summer transfer window.
Following the 3-0 Europa League defeat in Bergen, the Ibrox outfit have now gone a club record 24 consecutive away games without keeping a clean sheet, as goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sørensen, and Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm sealed a comfortable win for their Norwegian hosts.
Now rock bottom of the Europa League table following three consecutive defeats in the competition, ex-Rangers and Scotland right-back Alan Hutton believes the club’s new boss Röhl faces a monumental task to turn his former side around, admitting they are not only devoid of confidence, but also character.
“First and foremost, do the basics right,” Hutton told TNT Sports. “It is not what they’ve done here. A narrow back four, but there are too many gaps. They have to do the basics well, defensively they have to be strong, and unfortunately, you see - time after time - it is avoidable and we’ve seen it all season long.
“That’s probably the thing that’s going to upset the manager the most. You’re probably going to have to turn this squad around really quickly. There are a lot of big games coming up, and you can’t be giving opportunities up as easily as this because you’ll be punished, especially at this level. They need to use every single minute that they possibly can, whether that be on the training field or the analysis room.
“This isn’t a quick fix; you can’t judge Danny Röhl right now. The last appointment didn’t work out; now it is his time and his tenure. For me, it always goes back to recruitment. There are not enough characters, and there are not enough leaders in that dressing room. If you have enough, you can drag everybody with you, and, at the moment, it doesn’t seem that way.” Hutton’s co-host and former Celtic assistant Johan Mjällby echoed his former rival’s thoughts, saying: “There’s no leadership on the pitch. It’s a heck of a job for the new manager. I’m not sure the players are good enough.”
