Chermiti is off the mark - and so is Rohl with much-needed victory over Killie

Rangers took their first steps towards putting a nightmare start to the campaign behind them as new head coach Danny Röhl began his Ibrox reign with a deserved win 3-1 over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

In what was a now commonplace tense afternoon for Rangers, their first home league win in 165 days came through goals from Derek Cornelius (15), Danilo (52), and Youssef Chermiti (73), providing some hope that a corner can be turned under Rohl. In a campaign resembling a horror movie, this win could provide a platform for the 36-year-old German to script a better ending to a season.

As Rohl stated earlier in the week, one swallow won’t make a summer, calling for his team to provide “wins in a row” in his first press conference. Nevertheless, he will be relieved that he and his side have given beleaguered supporters something to cling. Now up to fifth, Rohl managed to do in five days what the previous incumbent Russell Martin failed to do during his two months in the hot seat - win a league game at Ibrox.

Rangers defender Derek Cornelius celebrates scoring the opening goal against Kilmarnock at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Making four changes to the side that lost in 3-0 to SK Brann in the Europa League, Röhl handed recalls to Cornelius, Danilo, and Bojan Miovski, while Mohamed Diomande returned following injury. Dressed in a club suit and tie, the Rangers boss was animated on the touchline from the off, demanding that his side push forward early and often.

Harmony has been missing in Govan for some time, but, in a far cry from their feeling towards Martin, Röhl was serenaded by the home crowd early on, and he had further reason to smile shortly afterwards when Cornelius headed home from a pinpoint James Tavernier free-kick early in the game.

Against the run of play, though, Kilmarnock’s George Stanger silenced the reinvigorated home crowd when he netted from Greg Kiltie’s corner, much to the Rangers fans’ frustration, who had felt there was a foul in the build-up to it. Miovski thought he had quickly restored the hosts’ lead when he headed in from close range after rookie goalkeeper Edward Beach had smashed his clearance off the back of Cornelius, only for VAR to rule that the Macedonian was offside.

Unexpected goalscorers at Ibrox

Rangers fans vented their anger at Kevin Clancy at the break, but soon put the referee’s performance to the back of their mind when Danilo peeled off Robbie Deas to nod home his second goal of the season shortly after the break. An unexpected starter, the Brazilian was given a rapturous applause when he was replaced by £8.5million summer signing Chermiti for the final 20 minutes of the clash.

Chermiti ended his own barren run in front of goal by bagging a somewhat fortunate goal. Without a club strike in 719 days, the Portuguese frontman found the net in fortunate circumstances when Beech somehow allowed his drive to slip beyond his fingertips.