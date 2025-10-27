Hibs v Rangers injury news: 4 out as Danny Röhl and David Gray mull two changes each at Easter Road

Rangers boss Danny Röhl will aim to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as his side head to Easter Road to face Hibs on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership (kick-off: 7:45pm).

The German boss won his first league game in charge at the weekend after being named as the club’s new manager last Monday, defeating Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox thanks to goals from Derek Cornelius, Danilo, and Youssef Chermiti. However, Röhl has insisted the team must win “games in a row” to really kick-start their domestic campaign.

The hosts come into the game with plenty of confidence, though, having secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Aberdeen at the weekend. Currently third in the table and two points ahead of Rangers, David Gray’s side will hope that they can win their third consecutive league games and open up a gap between themselves and their Ibrox counterparts.

Both managers have selection headaches ahead of the clash, with their weekend match-winners scoring after coming off the bench. But will both Röhl and Gray keep faith with the side they started their wins on Sunday, or opt for changes to freshen things up?

Ahead of the game at Easter Road, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Joe Newell - Hibs - OUT The Hibs skipper continues to be dogged by a groin injury, and will miss the visit of Rangers.

Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT The versatile Rangers defender suffered an Achilles injury last season, and is unlikely to return until the turn of the year. Spotted in training videos last week, though.

Bojan Miovski - Rangers - AVAILABLE Taken off at the break against Kilmarnock, head coach Rohl appeared to indicate it was a tactical decision, with no injury of note. But will he keep his place in the starting XI at Easter Road?

Alasana Manneh - Hibs - OUT Is expected to be out until next month with a hamstring injury.