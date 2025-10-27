Hibs v Rangers injury news: 4 out as Danny Röhl and David Gray mull two changes each at Easter Road

Rangers boss Danny Röhl will aim to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as his side head to Easter Road to face Hibs on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership (kick-off: 7:45pm).
The German boss won his first league game in charge at the weekend after being named as the club’s new manager last Monday, defeating Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox thanks to goals from Derek Cornelius, Danilo, and Youssef Chermiti. However, Röhl has insisted the team must win “games in a row” to really kick-start their domestic campaign.
The hosts come into the game with plenty of confidence, though, having secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Aberdeen at the weekend. Currently third in the table and two points ahead of Rangers, David Gray’s side will hope that they can win their third consecutive league games and open up a gap between themselves and their Ibrox counterparts.
Both managers have selection headaches ahead of the clash, with their weekend match-winners scoring after coming off the bench. But will both Röhl and Gray keep faith with the side they started their wins on Sunday, or opt for changes to freshen things up?
Ahead of the game at Easter Road, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.