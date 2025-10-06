Ibrox chiefs may want to look closer to home for next appointment

When Richard Gough handed Russell Martin one piece of advice after visiting the Rangers training ground early in the manager's record-breaking short stint in charge, it was delivered with the best intentions. “Just win,” the Ibrox icon told his fellow former Scotland international defender, echoing what Walter Smith once advised successor Ally McCoist.

Martin probably didn’t help himself with his choice of footwear, his reluctance to wear a suit and yes, unbelievably, even his choice of diet. But these perceived identifying features of someone not qualified to manage the Ibrox club would have been tolerated if they were accompanied by a remorseless winning habit.

This, plainly, wasn’t the case. Martin's 123-day reign included one measly league victory and that was sourced in the final few seconds against Livingston. Rangers dropped points in his six other league games in charge. They won just five out of 17 matches in total.

Former Rangers head coach Russell Martin during the 1-1 draw with Falkirk which resulted in his sacking. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

If nothing else, the next incumbent, whoever that is, will at least settle into his chair to sound of these comforting words: ‘You can’t do worse than the last bloke we had here, mate’. This might be one of the few remaining attractions of becoming the Rangers manager. One suspects it can’t get much worse. Even so, it’s impossible to stop thinking of that Mick McCarthy gif. Like Manchester United, the Ibrox club are beginning to feel unmanageable.

In recent years, they’ve appointed the much-loved former player with a strong early managerial CV in Giovanni van Bronckhorst and they’ve turned to the assistant to the last man to secure the title in Michael Beale, Steven Gerrard’s lieutenant. They’ve done the foreign ‘no previous ties’ option in Philippe Clement and they’ve played to the gallery in Barry Ferguson’s interim appointment. They then irritated the gallery with Martin’s recruitment. Where now?

It's a different job spec than in May, when it was confirmed Ferguson and his assistants would not be staying on. Although a long way from a blank sheet, there was an understanding that the new man would be free to bring in fresh blood. As well as being denied a transfer window until next year, whoever comes in now must work with several players brought in and who are proving – so far, at least – expensive failures.

In a sight that summed up Rangers’ disarray and recalled the goalkeeper’s desperate foray forward as the Ibrox side’s title bid faded at Ross County two seasons ago, Jack Butland was urged to head into the opposition’s box in the dying moments against Falkirk on Sunday. ‘Get the goalie up!’ It’s a long way from Bill Struth’s immortal declaration, “We welcome the chase”. Rangers are doing the chasing now. It’s not only Celtic who they need to rein in. It’s Hearts, Hibs, Dundee United, Kilmarnock, St Mirren…

Rangers' Nico Raskin (L) and Thelo Aasgaard (R) look dejected at full time after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Could answer to Rangers question lie in Paisley?

The last-named team are relevant as attention switches from Martin’s miserable reign to where Rangers might turn next. If Stephen Robinson is the answer, then Rangers fans might wonder what on earth was the question. Well, maybe it’s this one. Who is best qualified to come straight in armed with in-depth knowledge of team such as Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Hibs and Celtic, Rangers’ next four domestic appointments? An immediate uplift is required.

Robinson has proved himself to be the type of pugnacious character who could well provide it. There will be predictable complaints that he is not sexy enough for a club like Rangers. He might have his own reservations. After all, St Mirren have a winnable League Cup semi-final appointment coming up against Motherwell.

Bearing in mind Rangers’ financial commitments to Martin and his sacked assistants, it's worth noting Robinson recently extended his contract to the summer of 2028. This might comfort those Rangers fans unpersuaded by the Northern Irishman’s credentials. Rangers' owners will be keen to avoid paying compensation.

Should St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson be considered a candidate for the Rangers vacancy? (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

If Gerrard, the fans’ favourite to replace Martin, did not find the job appealing in the summer, he’s unlikely to be any more attracted now. He’s since become a grandfather. He remains based in the Middle East. He’s scheduled to appear on Rio Ferdinand’s "Rio Meets" podcast on Tuesday, which will no doubt he heavily scrutinised for Rangers return clues. Otherwise, there’s been precious little sight of him in punditry roles, where out of work managers often arrange themselves in a holding pattern before alighting on whatever management post becomes available.

Gerrard’s stardust and the enduring acclaim for leading Rangers to the ‘the 55’ ensures he is the one leading the bookies’ lists of favourites. Rightly so in many ways. He proved himself to be a worthy Ibrox manager. He spoke with authority and upheld the club’s traditions, brown brogues included.

Gerrard, Muscat and Dyche in the conversation

More importantly, he took the game to Celtic. There were suggestions he turned down summer approaches by Rangers although he also didn’t feel like a ‘49ers’ appointment. Too obvious, not data-driven enough. Some questioned what Gerrard had done post-Ibrox. It’s now received wisdom that he made a mess of Aston Villa. However, this perception is as much rooted in Unai Emery’s subsequent success as Gerrard’s own struggles. An underwhelming period in the Saudi Pro League does not merit writing him off as a manager.

Steven Gerrard has already won a title with Rangers - while wearing brown brogues. | Getty Images

Kevin Muscat, currently with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, once endured a terrible spell in Belgium as manager of Sint-Truiden and yet is high on the Rangers fans’ want-list as well. Sean Dyche remains a popular contender but was all but run out of Everton, where he was appointed by…..Kevin Thelwell, the current Ibrox sporting director.

And there’s the rub. Perhaps the pivotal question is not who might replace Martin but who is making the call? Chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chair Paraag Marathe owned the decision to appoint Martin in an open letter to supporters on Monday and stressed the two of them are “deeply involved” in a “rigorous, thoughtful” recruitment process this time around, which might or indeed might not reassure Rangers fans.

These supporters certainly do not seem cheered by confirmation that long-term “football strategy” planning remains under the auspices of chief executive Patrick Stewart and Thelwell.