Russell Martin makes Rangers vow as angry fans block team bus and manager exits out side door

Choatic scenes as Rangers drop more points in draw at Falkirk

Russell Martin has vowed to fight on as Rangers manager despite furious supporters calling for his head and surrounding the team bus after the 1-1 draw at Falkirk.

Rangers led through the Bojan Miovski's 41st minute opener - a goal which was immediately greeted with anti-Martin chants from away fans - but were pegged back in the second half by Henry Cartrwight's deserved leveller for the hosts.

The draw - Rangers' fifth in seven league matches - leaves them eighth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Hearts and nine behind second-placed Celtic.

Rangers manager Russell Martin during the William Hill Premiership match at Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers are also languishing in the lower reaches of the Europa League after suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two matches to Genk and Sturm Graz.

The anger of Rangers fans spilled into the car park at Falkirk Stadium as police on horseback were required to disperse crowds who tried to block the team bus from departing. Martin was also escorted out of the stadium via a side door by security in order to avoid directly confronting the baying mob.

Despite the choatic scenes, Martin insisted he can still turn things around and will not consider walking away.

What Martin had to say

"No, no, because I believe I can. I believe I can," Martin responded when asked if he would resign if he felt he could not take the team where it should be. "So I knew it wasn't going to be easy, I knew it probably wasn't going to be quick, but we're a club which patience is not a word that is used.

Rangers fans clash with police as they look to stop the Rangers team bus leaving after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk. (Photo by SNS Group) | SNS Group

"So no, I really believe I can. I've believed that at every club I've been at and it's led me to here now. But I have to accept responsibility and we have to try and learn and really grow through these moments and understand why.

"Because of what I see every day with the players, how invested they are in it, how hard they run," Martin replied when asked where his belief stems from. "If I felt any differently, I would feel differently here. It probably wouldn't hurt as much, but I know they're really trying, really, really trying. And the staff have been amazing."

Rangers will not play again until hosting Dundee United at Ibrox on October 18 but Martin does not expect to be relieved of his duties over the international break.

"Not that I know of," Martin said when asked if any talks regarding his future were planned with the owners. "We talk after every game, so I expect to have a chat with them. But out of the ordinary, no, not at the moment.

Falkirk's Henry Cartwright celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Pressed on whether he sensed he would be vulnerable over the international break, Martin added: "No, but I don't think I would. Even if they were thinking about that, if they then gave me that sense, I don't think they'd be doing their job properly. So I've felt nothing but support in the last week and more so than ever, actually, with some of the conversations we've had. So I just can't control that. So I can't really give you a better answer than that."

Martin says onus is on him

Martin also avoided blaming his players for the current predicament, insisting the onus is on him to.

"They're giving us everything they've got," he stressed. "I think they're really trying. Really, really trying. So I have to take responsibility for it, not them. There's been some really honest discussion with them in the dressing room, some frustration with them and each other, but ultimately I'm the one in charge of the team, so I have to accept responsibility. We haven't had enough wins on days like today, so it's been a frustrating period."

Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed his team's performance as their best of the season to date but he expressed sympathy with the plight of his opposite number. “Absolutely, you’ve got to have sympathy for Russell. It’s not nice," he said. “As a manager, you’re trying to do your best. But we smelt blood today. There would be something wrong if I didn’t mention that to the players this week. There have been ongoing issues with Rangers and the fans. Russell doesn’t necessarily get a break and I’m extremely sympathetic.