It has been over years since Rangers confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their new manager, all the way back in 2018. But could he be set to make a sensational return to Ibrox?
The last Gers boss to win the Scottish Premiership trophy in Govan has emerged as one of the leading contenders to be the next Rangers boss following the sacking of Russell Martin on Sunday evening.
His stint in charge of Rangers largely successful, Gerrard’s first summer transfer window saw him recruit the likes of Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and, perhaps less memorably, George Edmundson. In total, there were 42 players who came through the doors at Ibrox during his reign - but who offered Rangers the most?
Here we rank all 42 Rangers players signed by Gerrard from worst to best and ask - where are they now?
1. Juninho Bacuna
Rangers brought in the midfield misfit for a fee of around £2m, he played just six games, and left around six months after arriving. Pound for pound, Gerrard's worst signing. Relegated with Birmingham City the following summer. He currently plays for Turkish outfit Gaziantep, after a short stint at Al-Wehda in Saudi Arabia. | JEFF PACHOUD Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
2. Eros Grezda
The Albanian signed a four year deal with the club and featured 13 times in the Scottish Premiership, without having much of an impact. However, his time at Ibrox came to an abrupt end when he was alleged to have spat at an opposition manager during Rangers' under-21s Tunnock's Cup match at Ballymena United. He was later fined for his conduct after the matter was investigated. Grezda has had a nomadic career since and was last seen playing for NK Rudeš in the Croatian second tier. Without a club since 2024. | Getty Images
3. Nnamdi Ofoborh
After signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, Ofoborh discovered he had a heart issue that required managing. He didn't play a single minute at Ibrox and left the club by mutual consent. Moved to Swindon Town in March 2024 and played regularly, before signing for Barnet in the summer. | SNS Group Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
4. Umar Sadiq
The Nigerian forward played just four games for Rangers after signing on loan from AS Roma. Following a spell in Serbia, he moved to Spain and developed into a goal machine for Almería, scoring 38 goals over two seasons in the Segunda División before moving to Real Sociedad. Spent the second-half of last season on loan to Valencia, scoring five goals in 16 games. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin