'Never say never' - Steven Gerrard's former Rangers assistant opens door to potential Ibrox return

Gerrard among favourites for Rangers job after Martin sacking

Steven Gerrard has been installed as one of the early favourites to replace Russell Martin at Rangers and his former Ibrox assistant has opened the door to a possible return.

Gerrard was appointed Rangers manager to significant fanfare in 2018 and, despite winning only one of eight trophies during his three-year tenure before departing for Aston Villa, is regarded as a hero among the Ibrox support for delivering the invincible league title success in season 2020-21 which prevented Celtic from setting a new 10-in-a-row record.

It remains the club's only championship since 2011 and there is a growing clamour among Rangers fans for the Liverpool legend to be offered the chance to take over the reins for a second time, despite unsuccessful spells in charge of Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (left) with assistant Gary McAllister at Ibrox in October, 2019. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gerrard reportedly turned down Rangers' advances in the summer in favour of remaining in Bahrain, where he relocated with his family since his time managing in Saudi Arabia.

Former Anfield team-mate, Gary McAllister, was employed as his number two at Rangers, and the former Scotland captain was quizzed on whether Gerrard could be tempted by a second spell in Govan.

"We had a wonderful time there," McAllister told Sky Sports. "We really enjoyed our time there and Steven did an amazing job to get that 55th title.

"There's been three or four managerial changes since we left, and he's always going to be linked with Glasgow Rangers. He loved his time up there.

"I don't know. He's been out the game for six or seven months now, so you never know what can happen."