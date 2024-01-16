Celtic and Rangers begin talks, Hearts v Hibs gets PPV treatment, McGinn on Villa situation - football news

We talk you through some of the main football stories in Scotland and beyond this Tuesday morning:

Edinburgh derby gets PPV treatment

Hearts have announced that their cinch Premiership match against Hibs at Tynecastle on Wednesday, February 28 will be streamed live by the club on pay per view. The third league Edinburgh derby of the season was snubbed by broadcaster Sky Sports, but Hearts have taken up the option to allow fans to watch through their own channels. Hearts will charge £12.99 to customers and they are also offering the same package for their match against Dundee on Tuesday, January 23.

McGinn frustrated as Villa blow opportunities

Aston Villa captain John McGinn admits it has been frustrating not to have taken opportunities to strike a real blow in the title race but he still feels the team are in a good place. Villa could have gone level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool with a win at Everton but left Goodison Park with a draw which keeps them in third on goal difference behind Manchester City. “The disappointing thing for us is we have had several opportunities to get to the top of the table, whether that is on our own or joint with another team,” said McGinn. That has been a frustration, whether it be the game against Nottingham Forest (a 2-0 defeat in November), against Sheffield United (a 1-1 draw before Christmas) and here again. But the league is very difficult, teams are going to take points off each other. City are obviously favourites to win it but you just never know. This season has been really exciting and it is just brilliant to be part of what is going to be an exciting end to it.”

Old Firm begin talks over away support

Celtic and Rangers have reportedly opened discussions on allowing away supporters to attend Old Firm matches. Neither club has permitted away fans since a derby on January 2, 2023, but now the SPFL has urged both Glasgow outfits to find a solution amid mounting criticism of the situation. Celtic turned down an allocation of 750 tickets for their first clash of the season on security grounds, with Rangers’ request for away fans to be permitted entry to Celtic Park last month turned down by the Parkhead hierarchy. However, The Times reports that talks are ongoing for the allocation of a small travelling support – believed to be in the region of 800 tickets – for the remaining two league derbies of the current campaign.

Veteran Advocaat back in football

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat has returned to management at the age of 76. The Dutchman – who managed Rangers between 1998 and 2001 – has taken over the Curacao national team. Advocaat’s last role was with Den Haag in his homeland.

Roma sack the Special One

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma, the Serie A club have announced. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, who led Roma to the Europa League final last season after winning the Europa Conference League the campaign before, will leave them “with immediate effect”. Roma, who have won only one of their last five Serie A matches to slip to ninth in the table, said on their official website: “AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.” Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin added: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Wiegman extends contract to include 2027 World Cup