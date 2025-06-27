Here is the complete guide to Group C at the Women's Euros 2025. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here is your complete lowdown to Group C of the Women’s Euros 2025 – including Denmark, Germany, Poland and Sweden.

Set to kick off next Tuesday, women’s football fans are now counting down to the hours until the beginning of this summer’s Women’s Euros tournament in Switzerland.

Set to begin on July 2 in St Gallen, the seventh edition of the tournament will see England Lionesses look to hold onto their crown following their success in the record breaking European Championships in England three years ago, with over half-a-million tickets already sold for the event.

As part of our big tournament preview, today we assess in team in Group C of the competition. Featuring the Euro 2022 runners-up Germany and an extremely strong Sweden side, this group may look pretty straight forward, but with world class players in the ranks of both Denmark and Poland, nobody is counting their chickens just yet.

If you’re new to the women’s game and want to pack in as much knowledge as possible before the tournament kicks-off, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day-by-day in the run up to the tournament.

Here isThe Scotsman’s complete guide to Group C, including our predictions, player to watch, fixtures and each nation’s current tournament odds:

Germany

A combination of injuries and international retirements means Germany 23-strong squad looks like a little different to what many are used to. However, based on their shock group stage exit at the World Cup two years ago, perhaps it is no bad thing to have a bit of freshness in the squad. That said, as evidenced by the their run to the final at the last Euros, Germany remain a footballing powerhouse.

The loss of key midfielder Lena Oberdorf is a huge blow, but there’s still bundles of experience, with Bayern Munich duo Giulia Gwinn and Sydney Lohmann at the spine of the team, though it is their young talent that is likely to catch the eye. The trio of Jule Brand, Selina Cerci and Franziska Kett offering a youthful exuberance and emerging talent to Wück’s new look squad.

Head coach: Christian Wück

Key player: Giulia Gwinn

Fixtures:

July 4 - Germany vs Poland (8:00 PM, Zurich)

July 8 - Germany vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Bern)

July 12 - Sweden vs Germany (8:00 PM, Sion)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Winners (1989 as West Germany), 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, and 2013)

Tournament odds: 9/2 with SkyBet

Prediction: Runners-up

Denmark

Beaten finalists in Euro 2017, the Danish women’s national team have taken a downwards curve over the last few years, but are slowly turning the curve as the new crop of extremely exciting young talents come to the fore. Portland Thorns’ young centre-back Isabella Obaze is waving the flag for the new generation, while AS Roma midfielder Kathrine Kühl is just 21 , but technically excellent in the centre of the park.

However, if Denmark are to be successful at the tournament, it is more than likely to come via the talent of world-class midfielder Pernille Harder. Expect the Danes to push to the final game for a spot in the knockouts, although they may fall short landing an extremely tough group with two of Europe’s strongest teams.

Head coach: Andrée Jeglertz

Key player: Pernille Harder

Fixtures:

July 4 - Denmark vs Sweden (5:00 PM, Geneva)

July 8 - Germany vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Bern)

July 12 - Poland vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Basel)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Runners-up (2017)

Tournament odds: 18/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Group stage

Poland

Taking part in it’s first ever European Championships, it would be fair to say UEFA were not kind to them in the draw for Euro 2025. While they viewed as outsiders to qualify from the group, Poland do have a secret weapon in the shape of Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor. One of the world’s most lethal centre-forwards, she is unlikely to waste any chances she gets, and her support cast of Kinga Kozak, Natalia Padilla and Tanja Pawollek aren’t too bad either.

Should Poland pull off a surprise in Group C, they’ll need be disciplined at the back, and will need to ensure they create enough chances to exploit Pajor’s goal-scoring prowess.

Head coach: Nina Patalon

Key player: Ewa Pajor

Fixtures:

July 4 - Germany vs Poland (8:00 PM, Zurich)

July 8 - Sweden vs Poland (8:00 PM, Lucerne)

July 12 - Poland vs Denmark (5:00 PM, Basel)

Best ever Euro’s finish: N/A

Tournament odds: 80/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Group stage

Sweden

A powerhouse of women’s football, Sweden are tournament pros. Winners of the tournament in previous years, they made the semi-final at Euro 2022, were runners-up on the Olympics in 2016 and 2022, and took third place at the World Cup in 2023. However, without a winner’s medal since the mid-1980s, they are desperate to go one step further in Switzerland this summer.

In Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö and Arsenal’s Champions League hero Stina Blackstenius, the Swedes have two of the world’s most sought after attackers, while experienced defenders Magdalena Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt are a formidable force in the defence. Currently sixth in the FIFA Rankings, expect Sweden to go far in the competition.

Key player: Fridolina Rolfö

Fixtures:

July 4 - Denmark vs Sweden (5:00 PM, Geneva)

July 8 - Sweden vs Poland (8:00 PM, Lucerne)

July 12 - Sweden vs Germany (8:00 PM, Sion)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Winners (1984)

Tournament odds: 14/1 with SkyBet