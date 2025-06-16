In a matter of days, the highly-anticipated Women’s European Championships gets underway in Switzerland, with the first game scheduled to begin on on Wednesday 2 July.

Kicking off in Thun, Iceland and Finland will begin the tournament in Group A, with the opening game taking game at Stockhorn Arena.

England Lionesses are the reigning champions, having won the tournament on home soil in 2022 with a 2-1 win over Germany, but were beaten finalists in the World Cup final two years ago, where they were defeated by Spain.

Netherlands lifted the trophy in 2017, can they repeat the trick eight years later? Or could football powerhouses Germany return to the top table of women’s football and make up for their defeat in the final three years ago?

Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025 - including England, Spain, Germany and more*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Wales - 150/1 Taking part in their first major tournament in history, Wales are huge outsiders to win the tournament. They have an extremely difficult group to navigate, too.

2 . Switzerland - 28/1 The home nation are outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 28/1. Switzerland have never made it past the group stages of the tournament.

3 . Norway - 25/1 A former women's football powerhouse, Norway still have a number of world class players but are seen an outsiders to win the competition at 25/1. They have won the tournament twice, in 1987 and 1993.