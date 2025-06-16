Here are the latest odds for the Women's Euros 2025. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are the latest odds for the Women's Euros 2025. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Womens Euros 2025 Odds: Who are the favourites to win the tournament? England, Spain and Germany chances rated

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025, taking place in Switzerland next month.

In a matter of days, the highly-anticipated Women’s European Championships gets underway in Switzerland, with the first game scheduled to begin on on Wednesday 2 July.

Kicking off in Thun, Iceland and Finland will begin the tournament in Group A, with the opening game taking game at Stockhorn Arena.

England Lionesses are the reigning champions, having won the tournament on home soil in 2022 with a 2-1 win over Germany, but were beaten finalists in the World Cup final two years ago, where they were defeated by Spain.

Netherlands lifted the trophy in 2017, can they repeat the trick eight years later? Or could football powerhouses Germany return to the top table of women’s football and make up for their defeat in the final three years ago?

Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025 - including England, Spain, Germany and more*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Taking part in their first major tournament in history, Wales are huge outsiders to win the tournament. They have an extremely difficult group to navigate, too.

1. Wales - 150/1

Taking part in their first major tournament in history, Wales are huge outsiders to win the tournament. They have an extremely difficult group to navigate, too. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The home nation are outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 28/1. Switzerland have never made it past the group stages of the tournament.

2. Switzerland - 28/1

The home nation are outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 28/1. Switzerland have never made it past the group stages of the tournament. | Getty Images

A former women's football powerhouse, Norway still have a number of world class players but are seen an outsiders to win the competition at 25/1. They have won the tournament twice, in 1987 and 1993.

3. Norway - 25/1

A former women's football powerhouse, Norway still have a number of world class players but are seen an outsiders to win the competition at 25/1. They have won the tournament twice, in 1987 and 1993. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Runners-up in 2017, they lost the final to the Netherlands. Can they make the final - but win it this time? At 25/1, the bookies don't rate their chances highly.

4. Denmark - 25/1

Runners-up in 2017, they lost the final to the Netherlands. Can they make the final - but win it this time? At 25/1, the bookies don't rate their chances highly. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

