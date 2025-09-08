Why is Belarus v Scotland being played without fans? Venue details, and why the game is in Hungary

Here’s why Scotland’s game with belarus is being played behind closed doors in Hungary on Monday evening.

Scotland are back in World Cup qualifying action on Monday evening as they look to turn the momentum from their hard-fought 0-0 draw with Denmark last week into a statement victory over Belarus in the city of Zalaegerszeg (kick-off: 7:45 p.m.).

Hoping to book their place at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Steve Clarke’s side will be buoyed by their solid defensive display in Copenhagen on Friday and will be hoping they can end international break with a big three points on the road against a Belarus side who were thrashed 5-1 by Greece in their own opening game.

While there were thousands of visiting fans in the Danish capital, there’ll be no travelling Tartan Army in attendance for tonight’s crucial game due to UEFA sanctions on Belarus, a situation that resulted in the Scotland boss expressing sympathy for supporters who will be unable to attend the match, with Clarke saying that "football is for fans.”

But why is the game being played behind closed doors without fans, and why is the clash in Hungary?

Why is Belarus v Scotland behind closed doors?

The reason the game, and all of Belarus’ current home games, are being played behind closed doors is due to UEFA sanctions on them. Belarus's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022, saw UEFA impose sanctions that force Belarusian national and club teams from hosting matches in their home country, and instead they must play at neutral venues and any supporters.

Where is Belarus v Scotland being played?

Scotland’s game with Belarus in the World Cup qualifiers is being played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. It is the home stadium of Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE, and has a capacity of 11,200.

Why is Belarus v Scotland being played in Hungary?

There are several factors behind why Belarus’ international fixtures are being played in Hungary at present, with the most obvious being geographical proximity. Hungary is close to Belarus, meaning the logistics of travel make it a feasible venue to host their games while they are ordered to play behind closed doors.

The ZTE Arena also meets UEFA approval as a neutral venue. Specific standards must be met for international matches to be held at neutral venues, with stadium facilities and security key in the decision. The stadium meets all of these requirements.

However, another potential reason the match is being held in Zalaegerszeg in western Hungary as opposed to the capital of Budapest is because it prevents hordes of Scotland fans from trying to attend the game. The nearest airport to the city is Graz Airport, which is 130km away, while Zagreb Airport is 177km away, meaning getting to the city from Scotland is far from straightforward.

Have Scotland played behind closed doors before?