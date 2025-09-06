Inside Scotland's 0-0 draw at Denmark - through the eyes of 4 players

Scotland began World Cup qualification campaign with impressive result

Scotland started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw away at Denmark in Copenhagen.

It was a strong performance for Steve Clarke’s men, who managed to shut out the top seeds in Group C ahead of their trip to Hungary to take on Belarus behind closed doors at the ZTE Arena on Monday night.

Here’s what four of the players involved had to say on the match:

Grant Hanley and Andy Robertson impressed during Scotland's 0-0 draw with Denmark. | PA

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn

“Obviously, it’s been a while since I’ve last played so I was buzzing to be back on the pitch and to get the result we did and keep a clean sheet, I was delighted with that.

“I didn’t find it too difficult. Obviously, I’ve had the experiences before, which helps me a lot. It’s not ideal but to go out there, get a clean sheet and get back into the swing of it, I am proud of that and hopefully I can keep building on that with the national team and hopefully we can pick some points up on Monday.

“We are happy with the result (against Denmark). We knew it was always going be a very tough game. They’re a pot one team and it was always going to be difficult. We came off maybe a little bit to disappointed that we didn’t convert some of our chances, but they had a majority of the possession and we take the draw and we move on to the next game.

“The Denmark game definitely will give us confidence. We can’t rest on that. We’re away to Belarus on Monday and it can be a tough game behind closed doors, it’s going to be different to Friday. We’ve just got to stay professional and go and pick the three points up.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke congratulates goalkeeper Angus Gunn. | PA

Scotland midfielder John McGinn

"The first 15 we suffered a lot, The effort from everyone was superb and we managed to keep a clean sheet which is brilliant. It was about staying in the game. We're managing games better the past couple of years. Tonight looked like a Steve Clarke team."

"It's very easy to criticise Grant Hanley. He heads everything, clears everything. The back four were outstanding."

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel

"Always disappointed not to win. Scotland played well, they defended well. It was probably a fair result in the end.

"Scotland are a good team. We were in no doubt this would be a tough game. Final third we didn't create enough. Scotland were looking for breakaways and set-pieces. We were comfortable at the back, so on reflection it was probably a fair result."

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes

“We’ve always had that [camaraderie], especially since this manager came in and it has grown over time. There was a little spell where it got tough, but again, we know what these games mean, we know what they are.

“Games in the World Cup don’t come around so often and we need to make sure we perform, and we done that on Friday night. We all get on so well. There’s a few new faces in the squad but when they come in, it’s like a family and we show that on the pitch. So hopefully we can show that Monday and then we kick on from there.

“It’s definitely going to be a difficult game. You can’t take any game for granted, especially in these qualifiers. They want to win as much as we want to win so we need to make sure we’re switched on it like we were on Friday and obviously score a few goals, hopefully get an early goal and build the pressure and kick on from there.

“I think it was a great point. We put everything on that pitch. It was a tough game. Everyone worked really hard.

We were under a little bit of pressure at the end there, obviously, them attacking and attacking and we were defending the box so well and Angus Gunn made some great saves at the end. But positive point. Definitely could have went both ways.