Head coach knows how tough closed-door game is for supporters

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke has expressed sympathy for Tartan Army fans locked outside the gates of the ZTE Arena as Scotland kick off against Belarus but won’t let the unusual circumstances deflect the team from their purpose.

After such a creditable point earned away to Denmark on Friday night, the Scots are set to be in a good place in their World Cup qualifying group if they can earn three points against the Belarusians in Zalaegerszeg in western Hungary on Monday evening.

Clarke was giving little about the team other than admitting there would be “one or two changes” following the exertions of Friday. He was surprised by the scale of Belarus’s defeat against Greece on the same night when they went down 5-1 in their opening game in Athens. They will be hurting, he warned.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke addresses the media ahead of the Belarus match. | PA

“Any team of professionals that get beat like they got beat the other nights, there’s normally a reaction,” he said. “They will try to create a little siege mentality. They will certainly not want to concede a lot of goals again. We expect a tough night. They are a competent side. I was a little bit surprised that they lost by the margin that they lost by in Greece. Although I know the Greeks are a good side and you know the Greeks are a good side having seen them in action at Hampden. But I was a bit surprised the scoreline was as big as that.”

Belarus are now on ‘home’ territory in Hungary, where they have played three previous internationals following sanctions imposed by Fife and Uefa after the country’s tacit support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although no fans will be allowed admission, around 200 Scotland fans have made the journey.

“They can pick anywhere,” said Clarke, when asked about the remote venue. “We could have been sent anywhere. Listen, all we can do is deal with it and get on with it. That’s the best way for us to approach it.

Clarke’s sympathy for Scotland fans

“I’m sorry for the fans that they can’t be here. Football is for fans and the Covid times were tough times to play games in surreal atmospheres.

“There will be nobody here tomorrow and it’s a shame that the Tartan Army can’t be here. I’m sure there will be one or two of them in their kilts wandering around the local vicinity, which shows you how much it means to them. For them, it’s just another game and they are travelling to follow Scotland. Unfortunately they are not allowed into the stadium and that’s very unfortunate.”

Clarke underlined the importance of simply winning rather than being distracted by any need to keep pace with group leaders Greece's impressive early goals tally. "Take the win, if we can get it, however it comes," he said. "If it is by one goal or two goals or whatever. We need to make sure we get the win."

Belarus manager Carlos Alos stressed that he would have no issue if the authorities decided to swing the doors of the ZTE Arena and let Scotland fans who have travelled watch. “Football is a game for the fans,” he said. “I would like to see the stadium full of fans at all matches, and I don't think that this (no supporters in attendance) will be an advantage for us.

