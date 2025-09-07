Full details ahead of World Cup qualifier between Belarus and Scotland

Scotland continue their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup with an “away” match against Belarus.

After drawing 0-0 with Denmark on Friday night, they head to the Hungarian city of Zalaegerszeg to face Belarus at a neutral venue behind closed doors in what is a crucial match if Steve Clarke’s men are to reach the finals next summer in the Americas.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Belarus v Scotland match details

The World Cup Group C qualifier between Belarus and Scotland takes place on Monday, September 8 at ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.

The match is being played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors due to the Belarussian support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus v Scotland TV channel

BBC have the TV rights for this match. They will show Denmark v Scotland on the BBC Scotland Channel and BBC One.

Belarus v Scotland live stream

BBC will show the match live on the iPlayer.

Belarus v Scotland highlights

There are no television highlights scheduled as per the time of writing. However, the BBC will make a package available online after the match.

Belarus v Scotland team news and officials

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will be without Celtic defenders Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney after they withdrew from the squad on Thursday. Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig was brought in as cover.

There is a doubt over midfielder Scott McTominay’s full fitness after he picked up a knock against Denmark.