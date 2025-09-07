What channel is Belarus v Scotland on? TV, live stream and team news plus why game is behind closed doors
Scotland continue their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup with an “away” match against Belarus.
After drawing 0-0 with Denmark on Friday night, they head to the Hungarian city of Zalaegerszeg to face Belarus at a neutral venue behind closed doors in what is a crucial match if Steve Clarke’s men are to reach the finals next summer in the Americas.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Belarus v Scotland match details
The World Cup Group C qualifier between Belarus and Scotland takes place on Monday, September 8 at ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.
The match is being played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors due to the Belarussian support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus v Scotland TV channel
BBC have the TV rights for this match. They will show Denmark v Scotland on the BBC Scotland Channel and BBC One.
Belarus v Scotland live stream
BBC will show the match live on the iPlayer.
Belarus v Scotland highlights
There are no television highlights scheduled as per the time of writing. However, the BBC will make a package available online after the match.
Belarus v Scotland team news and officials
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will be without Celtic defenders Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney after they withdrew from the squad on Thursday. Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig was brought in as cover.
There is a doubt over midfielder Scott McTominay’s full fitness after he picked up a knock against Denmark.
An all-German set of officials will be in charge of proceedings at Parken Stadion. Daniel Siebert is the referee and will be assisted by Vladan Todorović and Rafael Foltyn, with Sascha Stegemann as the fourth official. Ivan Bebek from Croatia is the VAR and will be assisted by countryman Mario Zebec.
