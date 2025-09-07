Scotland star has no plans to retire - it will be the manager who decides

Midfielder loving the privilege of playing for national team

He might now be in his 30s and entering a different phase in his Aston Villa career, but John McGinn has underlined his commitment to Scotland as he nears the 80-cap mark.

The midfielder will make his 79th appearance against Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on Monday evening and has no plans to call it a day anytime soon. While he was relatively young at 21 when he made his international debut, he still considers himself to be a late starter when compared to the likes of current international teammates Ben Gannon-Doak and Lennon Miller. He knows he can’t last for ever, but while the body is willing and there’s tournaments to reach, he won't follow the route taken by the likes of Callum McGregor and walk away from the international set-up.

“I understand why boys do it,” he said, at a press conference on the eve of Scotland’s clash with Belarus. “There's probably a few performances in the last couple of years where I should probably have gone, ‘I’m knackered, give yourself a break!’ But it took me a few years to get into the national team and what a privilege it is every time you come away.

Scotland's John McGinn after giving an interview at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg. | PA

“You hear the anthem, you see your family proud as punch in the stand and for me personally, I'll stop playing for Scotland when the manager decides I'm not good enough, I'm not helping the squad and I'm not helping around the place.

“So, hopefully that’s for many years to come. It's certainly not something that's in the back of my head now or even in the near future. In saying that, I understand why people do it a lot more now than probably what I did before when I was younger. So, hopefully you'll see my face for another few years.”

The prospect of an appearance at a World Cup will fire the ambitions of the young as well as the so-called old. But those in the latter camp will feel a special pressure to achieve given it could well be their last chance. “I saw Robbo saying he remembers France 98 but I don’t think I do,” he said. “I remember my dad and my Granda’ speaking about it. So for us to be involved in a World Cup would be 100 per cent a career highlight. Representing your country at a World Cup would eclipse everything that I’ve managed to achieve in the game.

“I used to see my team-mates going when I was on holiday. Next year, we’ve got the opportunity to be there. Every time myself and the boys stand in the tunnel before a game, we need to remind ourselves of that.