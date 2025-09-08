This is the referee that will take charge of Belarus v Scotland in Hungary on Monday evening.

Scotland will aim to secure their first three points of their World Cup qualifying campaign this week as they face Belarus at the ZTE Arena in Hungary on Monday (kick-off: 7:45 p.m.).

Hoping to book their place at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Steve Clarke’s side enter the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday, where a strong defensive performance ensured they picked up an excellent point on the road.

Set to be played in the Hungarian city of Zalaegerszeg, there’ll be no travelling Tartan Army in attendance, with UEFA banning Belarus from staging games in their own country as a result of their support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland has no new injury worries following Monday’s game in Denmark, though Ben Gannon-Doak, Max Johnston, and George Hirst will all be knocking on the door in the hope of a start after coming off the bench in Monday’s stalemate.

Ahead of the game against Belarus, we look at who UEFA has chosen as the match officials for Monday’s game:

Who is the referee for Belarus v Scotland?

The man in the middle for the World Cup qualifier will be Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

Viewed as one of the world’s best referees, he has taken charge of games at the FIFA World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, and several high-profile UEFA games during his career. He’s officiated some of the biggest games in world football, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France and the 2023 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

In total, he has amassed 106 UEFA-certified games in his career, awarding a total of 430 yellow cards (an average of 4.08 per game) and 19 red cards (0.18 per game). He awarded an average of 25.86 fouls per game and 0.46 penalties per game.

Despite his largely positive reputation, he was widely criticized for a decision made in the Champions League semi-final clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, where he disallowed a goal by Matthijs de Ligt, and prevented the game from going into extra time. With his assistant referee raising the flag prematurely, Marciniak blew the whistle before the play concluded, which in turn prevented a VAR review.

Then Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel, claimed the decision was an "absolute disaster," with replays suggesting the offside decision was questionable. He was initially slated to officiate the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland, but was later dropped for the game due to the controversy surrounding this decision, according to several reports.

Has he refereed any Scotland games previously?

Yes. Marciniak took charge of the Scotland game against Israel in the World Cup qualifiers on October 9, 2021, at Hampden Park. The game saw the home side win 3-2 in Glasgow, with the Polish referee praised for his decision to overturn Lyndon Dykes’ goal in the second-half following a VAR intervention, despite his initial decision being to disallow the strike.

