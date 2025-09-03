The referee has been previously officiated a major tournament clash at Hampden Park involving Scotland.

Scotland will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this week with a visit to Copenhagen to face Denmark at the Parken Stadium this Friday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Hoping to book their place at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the Tartan Army travel to the Danish capital, boosted by the return of Ben Gannon-Doak, Aaron Hickey, and Lyndon Dykes from injury, and will be aiming to start the campaign positively before heading to Belarus on Monday at the ZTE Arena in Hungary.

The national team’s first game since the 4-0 thumping of Liechtenstein, a friendly clash back in June, Clarke’s side will be looking for their first win in Denmark since a 1-0 Euro qualifying victory back in 1975. Brian Riemer’s men are in good form, though, having lost just one of their last five matches.

Scotland will be without Craig Gordon and Ryan Gauld due to injury, while striking duo Tommy Conway and Lawrence Shankland have not been included in the squad despite their strong start to the season.

Ahead of the game, we look at who Uefa has chosen as the match officials for Friday’s game in Copenhagen:

Ben Gannon-Doak has return to the Scotland squad following injury. | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Denmark v Scotland?

The man in the middle for the World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen will be German referee Daniel Siebert. A highly respected referee, the 41-year-old is a UEFA elite category official. He has taken charge of games at the FIFA World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and several high-profile UEFA games.

In total, he has amassed 303 games in his career, awarding a total of 1195 yellow cards (an average of 3.94 per game) and 42 red cards (0.14 per game). He awarded an average of 25.70 fouls per game and 0.75 penalties per game.

In general, Siebert has a strong reputation in the game as a professional and competent official. While not often controversial, Siebert has faced criticism following Uruguay’s exit from the 2022 World Cup, which led to four Uruguayan players being sanctioned by FIFA for verbal attacks against Siebert. His reputation is largely good, though, and he is viewed as one of the world’s best officials.

Off the field, Siebert is reported to be working as a part-time substitute teacher at the Hohenschönhausen Sports School based in Berlin.

Has he refereed any Scotland games previously?

Yes, he has. Siebert took charge Scotland’s opening game against Czech Republic at the 2020 European Championship at Hampden Park, in which the home side lost 2-0.

Denmark v Scotland VAR and match officials